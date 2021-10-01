Kangana Ranaut targets Bollywood for announcing release dates: “Like people have nothing better to do”





Thalaïvie Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Friday to voice his thoughts on the many Hindi-language films that have announced their release dates in recent days. Theaters are set to reopen in Maharashtra from October 22, and since that announcement, many films have announced their upcoming release dates.

Kangana shared in her Instagram story, “Dumb Bollywoodians sleep for months and suddenly announce release dates like people have nothing better to do than watch their cheesy movies.” Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii which hit theaters on September 10th. However, due to the short theatrical window as the film would be released on OTT a few weeks later, the film did not screen in many multiplex channels. She referred to the incident in her next story and wrote, “It’s a good time for people like us. We don’t have a solo release. We don’t find enough screens, even if we do, we don’t get good shows. The big studios and the mafias have full control over exhibitors and multiplexes. The only thing we rely on is good content. This is how I got here. (sic) ” Kangana Ranaut shared this on her Instagram Story.

Kangana Ranaut hinted at the issues she faced when releasing Thalaivii.

“The old empires will fall,” Kangana wrote. Kangana mentioned that “only good content will survive.” “This is a time of transformation for the film industry, only good content will survive so in fact it’s not a bad time at all. It’s time for social cleansing. Old empires will fall and new ones will fall. will arise, ”she said in her last story. Kangana Ranaut star Thalaivii received 3 stars from Shubhra Gupta of The Indian Express. The critics said, “That J Jayalalitha’s life was tailor-made for a film, there’s no denying it. And now, after watching Kangana Ranaut play this version of Jaya in Thalaivii with a perfectly judged mix of vulnerability and height, there’s no doubt that she owns the role. Kangana a Tejas, Dhaakad, The Incarnation – Sita and Emergency in her kitten.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kangana-ranaut-targets-bollywood-mafia-release-dates-7545894/

