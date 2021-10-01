Halloween treats on TV all month – Macomb Daily





It’s the season of things that happen at night, and you can bet your last Fun Size Snickers will have something Halloween on TV every night until October 31st. ABC-owned cable channel Freeform and Fox Entertainments’ free streaming service Tubi both have tons of Halloween programming scheduled. Tubi promises over 5,000 horror and paranormal titles this month. And this weekend alone, Freeform presents the Halloween classics Hocus Pocus and The Addams Family (1991) on Friday, October 1; Monsters, Inc., Monsters University, and the 1984 Ghostbusters Originals Saturday; then Tim Burtons Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas, plus Maleficent and its sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, plus The Craft on Sunday. Check your cable guide for Freeform and visit tubi.tv for more details on this network. Also coming this week: Call the Midwife: Its 1966, and there’s excitement that the women’s rights movement is intensifying. The 10th season of the popular PBS series premieres at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 3 (check local listings). Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales: Holiday Special Animation Featuring the Voices of Tony Hale and Christian Slater, Premieres Friday October 1 on Disney + The Diana: The Musical special, a filmed version of the Broadway production, premieres October 1 on Netflix. Starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Princess of Wales, it was recorded on Broadway without an audience in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic halted production ahead of opening night. Housekeeper: This limited series inspired by Stephanie Land’s successful New York Times memoir is about a single mom who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship to create a better life for his daughter. It will air October 1 on Netflix. “The Problem with Jon Stewart, the anticipated new news series from former host, screenwriter, producer, comedian and ‘Daily Show’ advocate Jon Stewart, makes its global debut this week on Apple TV +. In each show, Stewart delves deep into a single current issue with the perspectives of stakeholders, experts, and individuals facing those challenges. The Apple Original series will also feature a companion podcast. The long-running crime drama that changed our outlook on criminal investigations returns next week with a follow-up series, CSI: Las Vegas, starring original actors William Peterson, Jorja Fox, and Paul Guilfoyle. It debuts at 10 p.m. Wednesday on CBS. Who are you if you don’t log in?

