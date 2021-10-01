Spencer is going to be a big deal, actor Timothy Spall told Zurich Film Festival

Recently seen as an overbearing squire, Major Alistair Gregory, in Pablo Larrans Spencer, keeping a close watch on Kristen Stewarts Diana as she arrives at the Queens Sandringham Estate for Christmas, Timothy Spall has high hopes for the film after its Venice premiere, actor says Variety To Zurich Film Festival.

Spencer is going to be a big deal when he comes out. It was so well received, he says, calling his character an antagonist.

He believes in the sanctity of this system. Britain does not have a constitution and if there is one thing that can truly represent this poetic and mystical Britishness, it is the royal family. This is why everyone is so obsessed with them, including people from other countries. My character understands it. He said: I was ready to die for this. It’s bigger than my life and it’s bigger than your marriage.

After a small role in 1979 in Quadrophenia, Spall became known for his collaborations with Mike Leigh, as well as a recurring role of Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter franchise, often playing impenetrable and cranky characters who later reveal their softer side. .

It comes naturally, he pinches.

I have played a few characters over the years who are quite notorious for being obnoxious. You have to play them for what they are, but it’s your job to go and investigate what this person was like as a child. What were they like when they were vulnerable? What happened to them? Everyone was a baby in someone’s arms, even Adolf Hitler. No one was born bad.

The actor appreciates having the chance to dig deeper, he says, offering full biographies of his characters. In particular on the films of Leighs which have already earned him multiple awards, including the prize for best actor at Cannes.

And yet he still struggles. He has Oscar nominations, BAFTAs, but he still struggles to get money to make films, he says of the director whose films are made through a rehearsal process, d improvisation and observation of the characters.

You start from year zero, from birth, to get to the point where you see them in the movie. You investigate their family life, if they have a job and if they have it, you are going to do it. When I played Mr. Turner [British painter J.M.W. Turner], I went to take painting lessons. I’m a painter now I just had an exhibition in London, he said.

If acting is anything, other than all the bullshit that’s written about it, it’s about telling stories and trying to be representative of a human being in all disguises. We always make assumptions about others. The press certainly does, compartmentalizing everything into good and bad, ugly or beautiful. But people are a combination of all of these things and if you look for them you see the intricacies. You see how intricate everyone’s individual tapestry is.

The same could be said of her role in Gillies MacKinnons The Last Bus, now premiering in Zurich. Widower Tom, who takes a long bus trip to Cornwalls Lands End after the sudden death of his wife.

He has to say goodbye to both of them, Spall said. It’s a terrible word, closure. It’s so LA But people do it at the end of their lives if they get the chance, he says, alluding to the tragedy that brought the married couple together but ultimately separated them.

He has to face something they never did right, the reason they ran away. He accepts that this is the end and yet, through this slow journey and through this experience, he is brought back to life. He has to help people and be helped by them, he says, recalling the many encounters his characters have during the odyssey that ultimately makes him a local celebrity.

I’ve been an actor for 40 years and I’m scared every time. I don’t take it for granted. Every first day of a movie is the first day of school. But you have to remember that it’s not about you, it’s about the character. You’re just the stupid bleeding ship that comes to play it.

