What could this mean for your favorite TV shows?

OK, entertainment junkies, get ready to retire.

Just when COVID-19 has helped us develop a new appreciation, if not outright addiction, to small- and big screen entertainment, an industry strike can cause production to stop.

Union workers tasked with rigging lights, styling, doing sets and just about anything unrelated to acting will vote today if leave work. What is at issue are better working conditions, say leaders of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, or IATSE.

“How am I supposed to have a family while working more than 12 hours a day (even more if you add commuting)?” wrote the future striker Kirsten Thorson on Instagram. “I love my job in the film industry, but the industry doesn’t love me back.”

There are hints that some showrunners and directors are already heeding crew complaints.

On the Instagram account Stories from IATSE, where members can post comments anonymously, a person wrote that “The director of the show I’m on is following this page and after reading how the crew are being treated, he made a point to wrap up before we hit 10 am every day, not even 12 pm.”

The best actors say they are in favor of a possible strike, knowing that their work would not exist without the armies behind them. And most of them are part of their own union, the Screen Actors Guild.

“I just spent 9 months working with an incredibly hard-working team of filmmakers under very difficult conditions”, Ben Stiller wrote on Twitter. “Support them fully in their fight for better conditions.”

But supporting Hollywood teams doesn’t mean all productions would stop.First off, there are a number of union contracts that are still in effect for another year, like the one covering paid services like HBO.

The contract which expired several months ago and led to this stalemate in negotiations focuses in part on streaming services such as Netflix, which received more generous terms because the future of these services was not known. when the ink dried on IATSE’s New Mediadeal in 2009.

And second, a shutdown could still be avoided, given what is at stake for producers and workers, says Thomas Lenz, associate lecturer at the University of Southern California GouldSchool of Law and partner at Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, based in Pasadena. .

“A ‘yes’ vote from union members puts them in a good bargaining position, something they can deploy if they need to,” Lenz said. “Producers don’t really want a disruption in the product they’re marketing, and workers don’t want to go without pay for long. They could go back to the bargaining table.”

We break down the plot:

Q: Which workers are ready to walk?

A: For months the production workers union has been trying to negotiate a new three-year contract with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers for its 150,000 workers. These include cinematographers, costume designers, script supervisors, and basically the handles, the critics that make the stars shine. The union has never gone on strike before. If that were the case this time around, approximately 60,000 of those currently serving members would have to stop working.

The parties have been arguing for a while. The current contract was due to expire on July 31, but as talks dragged on, it was extended until September 10. Negotiations for a new three-year deal continued thereafter, ultimately leading to this moment of tension.

Lenz says the impact of the pandemic on work / life balance is also a factor. “If you regularly work 10 and 12 hours a day, the pandemic may have now caused you to re-evaluate your entire lifestyle and decide if you want to work the same way as in the past,” says- he.

Q: What does the union want?

A: IATSE wants better working conditions and better wages, while AMPTP believes the demands are too heavy financially for an industry still reeling from the pandemic. A letter written by IATSE President Matthew Loeb says the goal is more humane working conditions in and between working days and weekends, a fair wage on streaming productions and a wage floor decent. Under the current new media deal with IATSE, for example, streaming services with less than 20 million subscribers pay lower salaries. Also on the table: making Martin Luther KingJr. Day a public holiday for unionized workers.

“Employers, like the Producers Guild here, go into things by seeing everything as an element of cost,” Lenz explains. “But times are a little different now. Look at all the social justice protests over the past year and something like giving people MLK time off makes sense. Most employers realize that.”

Q: Which productions will suffer?

A: Movies, Network TV shows and Netflix productions would cease as they fall under the now expired contract. This means that any TV series or reality show currently in production could offer repeat episodes to fans later this year or early next year.

But a number of popular high-end cable productions and so-called low-budget theatrical tariffs would not be blocked as this union contract is valid until the end of 2022. Commercials are also safe. The IATSE agreement with the Association of Independent Commercial Producers is in effect until September 30, 2022.

If you’re working on commercials or for HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, BET, or another company that has a contract still in effect, you need to keep working, IATSE informed of members working on productions for those companies earlier. this week. You won’t be a scab!

Q: What do Hollywood stars think?

A: Aspiring strikers have support on social media. Seth Rogen tweeted, “Our films and films literally would not exist without our teams, and our teams deserve better.” Grace and Frankie co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda shared a photo of themselves on Instagram with fists raised while wearing Union T-shirts.Bradley Whitford tweeted that AMPTP negotiators “refuse to even discuss guaranteed meal breaks or 10-hour deadlines. It’s crazy. If you’re making a living in front of a camera, now is the time to speak for the people who make it so. possible.”

Q: Is this a new dispute?

A: Think of this as another episode in a long series. In 1945, 10,500 members of the Confederation of Studio Unions went on strike, stopping production of David O. Selznick’s epic Duel in the Sun, starring Gregory Peck. Months went by without resolution, culminating in riots outside Warner Bros. Studios. More recently, the Writers Guild of America struck in late 2007 for a larger percentage of the show’s profits. The 14-week stalemate halted television and film production. After its resolution, economists estimated that the strike cost the Los Angeles economy more than $ 1 billion.

Q: What happens now?

A: IATSE needs at least 75% of its members to vote yes to call a strike. Votes are expected to take place over the weekend and the union could in theory go on strike as early as Monday. Negotiations are expected to continue behind the scenes even as the union considers formally removing its workers from work.

There is an economic incentive to make a deal. A recent report from the Motion Picture Association of America, using the 2016 Bureau of Labor Statistics, reported that the film and television industry produces more than 2 million high-paying jobs which in turn funnel nearly $ 50 billion per year to businesses wherever content is created.