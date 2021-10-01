Entertainment
Britney Spears ‘Lawyer to Investigate Jamie Spears’ “Fault” | Entertainment
Britney Spears ‘attorney plans to investigate “Jamie Spears’ misconduct” before his next guardianship hearing.
The “Toxic” singer’s father was suspended from his post as co-curator of his estate at a hearing earlier this week, and the 39-year-old star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, admitted that he and His team were planning a thorough review of all of Jamie’s documents before the next meeting on November 12.
Discussing what his team is focusing on now, Mathew – who accused Jamie of “raising millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate” during this week’s hearing – told People magazine: “This terminates all guardianship and investigates the misconduct of Jamie Spears and others. .
“This is going to involve reviewing all of the files that Jamie Spears will now, following a court order today, return.
“[We’ll be] by reviewing communications between Jamie Spears and Jamie Spears’ attorney, and we’ll go where the facts take us. “
Mathew has previously criticized Jamie’s “180 degree” change from wanting to keep Britney under the guardianship that had prevented her from taking over her own affairs since 2008 to filing a request last month to have him terminated completely.
The attorney explained that he believed the change in stance raised “serious questions” about “potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, abuse of trusteeship and the obvious dissipation of Ms. Spears’ fortune.”
Meanwhile, Jamie has criticized the decision to remove him as co-curator and replace him with accountant John Zabel.
A statement released by his attorney Vivian Thoreen read: “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years he has been trying to do what is in his best interests, whether as a conservative or as a father.
It began by agreeing to serve as her curator when she voluntarily entered the guardianship. This included helping him jumpstart his career and reestablish a relationship with his children. Anyone who has tried to help a family member struggling with mental health issues can appreciate the enormous amount of daily worry and work involved.
Britney has been under guardianship since his public break-up in 2008, and Jamies’ statement also highlighted false, speculative and unsubstantiated attacks allegedly made against him in connection with the arrangement.
The statement insisted that Jamie bit his tongue and failed to respond to the allegations against him, and claimed he never tried to do what was best for his daughter.
He continued: “These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr Spears, to put a stranger in his house. place to manage Britney’s estate and extend the same guardianship that Britney begged the court to end earlier this summer.
Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for his daughter’s best interests and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all issues.
