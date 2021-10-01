When Kriti Sanon confidently expressed her unease about wearing a two-piece | Bollywood

Kriti Sanon has delivered ten Bollywood films during his eight-year career. The actor, who played the role of a surrogate in his latest film Mimi, has been very clear in saying his thoughts even before making his film debut. She had confidently stated in one of her auditions that she was not comfortable wearing a two-piece.

In an old audition video, Kriti can be seen in a dress and her hair styled in waves. She introduces herself and informs that she is five feet and nine inches tall. She then shows her side and front profiles without losing her smile or her confidence. As the interviewer asks her if she can swim, she confidently says yes and adds, but I’m not comfortable in a two-room apartment. “

Kriti made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. She did however make her mark with the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actor currently has four projects in the works, including Adipurush facing Prabhas. She also has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao.

Speaking of his wrestling days, Kriti once told the Hindustan Times in an interview: There were days when I was bored and irritated. Some days I used to cry because there was nothing to occupy me. There were also times when I met a few people who told me that something was wrong with me, someone said to me, You are too beautiful. There must be some kind of imperfection in you to look real on screen. I think I felt weak, but at the same time I had people who believed in me a lot. This is what you need. I think it gave me a little more confidence.