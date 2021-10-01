A sordid tale of bored rich individuals taking advantage of those in desperate need of cash by pitting them against each other in a deadly series of games with a massive payout at the end. Yeah, that’s the plot of Netflix Squid game, but guess what? Bollywood did it first, in 2009, as one Twitter user pointed out.

Remember the movie Luck, with Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, Shruti Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty? Well here’s the exact plot of the movie as depicted online –

Moussa, a mafia boss, gives a bunch of people in need of money the opportunity to turn their luck and win a large sum. They are required to play deadly games while people are betting on them.

And here is thethe descriptionfor Squid game.

Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to participate in children’s games for a tempting price, but the stakes are dead.

Yeah – pretty similar. Heck, the characters even have similar stories.

In Luck, Major Lucky is in dire need of money for an operation for his wife, Sheila. In Squid gameSeong Gi-hun is in desperate need of the money to pay for his mother’s surgery.

Source: Rediff
Source: Wave

Both scenarios revolve around the rich watching the poor to see how far they will go for the right price. One of them just had a better budget (and better acting. And better everything). But hey, we did it first!