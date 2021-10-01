Disney World opened 50 years agoExBulletin



Disney World, the largest theme park in the world, welcomed its first guests on October 1, 1971. Over the next five decades, the park, which covers more than 40 square miles in central Florida, has evolved into an entertainment complex. which includes four theme parks, two water parks, golf courses, a shopping destination and 27 resort hotels.

Before Disney World and Disneyland, amusement parks had been around for centuries. But Walt Disney came up with a new concept, the theme park, and it was deeply connected with visitors.

“You always have that feeling in your stomach when you walk through the doors. It’s exciting every time, no matter how old you are,” says Paulette Stinson, who has been to the park about 20 times.

Disney wanted to capture audiences at East Coast theme parks

When Disneyland opened in California in 1955, it quickly became a big hit, but the company soon realized that only 2% of visitors came from east of the Mississippi River. Walt Disney set out to find a location on the East Coast and eventually settled in Florida.

Rick Foglesong, professor emeritus at Rollins University and author of the book, Married to the mouse, says the interstate freeway system drew him to Orlando.

“The roads were all important to the Disney company because they wanted to build a park that would be 10 times the size of Disneyland in California,” says Foglesong. “It meant that if they wanted to build such a big park, they would have to import tourists from afar, from the East Coast, from the Midwest.”



Mary Demetree, originally from the area, is CEO of a real estate company founded by her father and uncle. In the mid-1960s, they agreed to sell over 12,000 acres of undeveloped swamp land to a company whose identity has remained a secret.

“At that time, Orlando was more of a city of cows and literally when you walked down the Orange Blossom Trail you could smell the orange blossoms,” Demetree explains.

His father and uncle weren’t sure if they could find a buyer for the property because of all the wetlands. But, as she heard the story, it was one of the things that wowed Walt Disney when he flew over the area in a private plane.

“He saw that wetland and said, ‘There’s just Tom Sawyer’s Island,’” Demetree says. “And these were the wetlands they were complaining about.”

There was a lot of speculation in Orlando about the identity of the company that was buying so much land, but Demetree says even her father was kept in the dark. He found out who his buyer was when he saw it on the front page of the Orlando Sentry.

“I remember it when I was a kid, and he said, ‘I’ll be damned. It’s Disney!’”, Recalls Demetree.

Walt Disney imagined a “community of tomorrow”

Almost a month after the story began, Florida Governor Haydon Burns held a press conference in Orlando to introduce the man who would remake central Florida: Walt Disney. Orlando and Florida welcomed him with open arms. At the press conference, the governor pressured Disney for clues about his plans for the massive site, but he gave nothing.

“After taking a look at land this morning,” Disney said. “I would say we are starting from scratch.”



Walt Disney passed away a year later and it was left to his brother Roy to realize his vision. The Disney hired retired Army General William Potter to oversee the construction. Charles Lee has worked on environmental issues for decades with Audubon Florida and says General Potter took a cautious approach to preserving the wetlands at the site which Lee said was remarkable for the time.

“He designed a highly compartmentalized drainage system that reduced water and prevented over-drainage of many wetlands,” says Lee.

It cost some $ 400 million to build. When the official opening day arrived, Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom threw a big party and a parade. Over 1,000 high school orchestra members from schools across Florida marched and performed. The huge group was led by songwriter and playwright Meredith Wilson, who covered “76 Trombones”, a hit from her musical “The Music Man”.

At the time, trumpeter Terry Lindsey was a high school student from Lakeland, Florida.

“He led us, so to speak, down Main Street,” said Lindsey. “But they had conductors all over Main Street on the rooftops, on the blocks, in the corners because we couldn’t see. We were half a mile from the other end of the group.”



Although Magic Kingdom was the first park to be completed, until his death Walt Disney had focused on what eventually became the second park, EPCOT. In a presentation filmed in 1966, just weeks before his death from lung cancer, he described EPCOT as a planned community that would include a city center, residential, commercial and industrial areas, and interconnected transit systems. .

“It will be a community of tomorrow that will never be completed,” said Disney, “but one that will always showcase, test and demonstrate new materials and systems.”

To build its “community of tomorrow”, Disney sought and obtained extraordinary authority over the new property spanning two counties in Florida. The state legislature and governor have agreed to give the Disney corporation the powers of a municipality. Author Rick Foglesong says the agreement included authority over “the police, firefighters, water, sewers, even the power to build a nuclear power plant or an airport … And at the same time, they benefited from immunity to external regulations “.

Disney was given full control over the planning and building codes, which allowed them to complete the construction of Magic Kingdom in just 18 months. After Walt Disney’s death, plans for a “city of tomorrow” were scrapped and EPCOT became another theme park. But the unprecedented amount of authority granted to Disney continues to this day.

Disney World Proved Theme Parks Can Be Vacation Destinations

The creation of Disney World changed Florida, as well as the theme parks and the entertainment industry. Carissa Baker, an assistant professor who studies theme parks at the University of Central Florida, says Walt Disney pioneered the concept of synergy.

“He created … the Disneyland TV show in 1954, which sort of sells the idea of ​​Disneyland Park,” says Baker. “But all those movies and TV shows that are in Disneyland TV shows were of course its old properties. So now you kind of tie it all together.”

Baker says Disney World has also shown that by adding hotels and more attractions, theme parks could become vacation destinations, a place where families can spend a week or more without ever leaving the Disney bubble.



New York’s Matt Jason recently visited Disney World for the third time since his first visit as a child. He and his family planned to spend five days there.

“Right now I’m leaving with my daughter so that she learns to be there and like it,” he says.

Disney World has brought growth and jobs to the region. But over the past five decades, Orlando and other communities in central Florida have experienced drawbacks. Officials have battled with Disney over the costs of roads, policing, and other services associated with the growth it has helped generate. And, with the arrival of Disney, Orlando has linked itself to a service economy based on tourism.

“The average salary on the Orlando subway is lower than the state average, which is lower than the national average,” said Rick Foglesong. “It’s the legacy of tourism and relying on tourism as the basis of your economy.”

For better or worse, Orlando, a former city of cows and citrus hub, is now one of America’s most visited cities, and it’s thanks to one man and the largest park theme of the world.