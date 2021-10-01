Bollywood embroiled in remake disputes over copyright issues

NEW DELHI : With more and more filmmakers vying for the rights to scripts whose remakes are in the works, Bollywood’s problems with copyright laws have resurfaced as the industry fails to close deals. tight deals, legal experts said.

As 2D Entertainment owned by Tamil star Suriya and Sikhya Entertainment argue Soorarai Pottru which they co-produced in 2020, filmmaker Shankar received a review from the producer of his 2005 film Anniyan opposing its Hindi remake.

Legal experts point out that while the rights to a film belong primarily to the producer, disputes arise when these are not explicitly formulated or leave room for loopholes and individual interpretations, as in the case of remakes. Plus, unlike over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms, many movie producers don’t invest in tight deals and only seek legal advice when issues start to loom.

Disputes can also arise because many people do not realize that copyright protection is not available in the basic idea but in the expression of it, so that subjects with seemingly treatment. similar are often contested.

It’s unfortunate that most production houses, especially those involved in the big screen, tend to approach law firms only when issues start to loom, instead of creating watertight deals in the first place. . This is not the case with OTT platforms which have strong in-house legal teams and bring with them the vast experience of IP litigation in other jurisdictions, ”said Pritha Jha, partner of the firm of Pioneer Legal attorneys, adding that appropriate legal help is taken at the time copyright exploitation is considered, will significantly reduce the possibility of litigation.

Nishit Dhruva, Managing Partner at MDP & Partners, Advocates & Solicitors pointed out that Article 17 of the Copyright Law of 1957 statutorily recognizes the author of the work as the first owner of the copyright. However, if the work is created in the course of employment, the employer is the copyright owner who, in the case of a motion picture film, would be the producer.

Complexity arises when two individual writers independently write two different stories with a general concept or broadly similar plot. The similarity of the concept is often the cause of disputes in the entertainment industry, said Tanu Banerjee, partner, media and technology at Khaitan & Co.

According to Siddharth Mahajan, partner at Athena Legal, disputes over stories and scripts are quite common and usually arise when rights are not properly identified due to unclear language in the agreement and / or multiple rights are granted by the rights owner.

Disputes can also arise when competitors or colleagues in the film industry, upon seeing the trailer for the film or series, assume that the subject of the film is similar to a previous film or a story written by them and over which they have rights. However, they do not take into consideration the fact that they cannot have copyright in the idea and copyright subsists only in the expression of an idea. Many such cases are filed near the film’s release date, ”Mahajan said.

For example, in a case that actor-producer Arbaaz Khan brought against Hyderabad-based film production company Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the Bombay High Court granted copyright to Chulbul pandey, the character that actor Salman Khan had played in the film Dabangg with the opinion that the same is unique in its style and that this makes it easily recognizable.

We regularly advise studios and producers before entering into agreements with actors, singers, writers to protect against frivolous claims in the times to come, ”said Dhruva.

The main advice to studios is to check if the author’s work is similar to that of third parties and to obtain the necessary consent, if applicable, and to ensure that a binding and enforceable agreement clearly listing the rights and obligations of each party is concluded. between studios, producers and author or artist to avoid any litigation.

