Super Bowl 2022 halftime show: Eminem and Dr. Dre among Los Angeles’ busy lineup artists





The NFL is showing some Hollywood love for Superbowl 56. The league on Thursday announced a long list of performers for the Pepsi 2022 halftime show in Inglewood, Calif. and Chargers which opened in 2020. Just three weeks after the start of the 2021 NFL season, Eminem was the first to announce what will likely be the most hip-hop-focused half-time show performance to date. He announced on Twitter that he would perform for the very first time alongside three Californian rap legends on the national stage. MORE HALF-TIME SHOWS: 5 All-Time Best | 5pire of all time “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so being able to bring them back to LA, where it all started alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick. Lamar will prove to be an epic and unforgettable celebration of the impact of hip hop today, ”Pepsi Vice President Todd Kaplan said in the NFL announcement. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a historic cultural moment, bringing some of the most iconic performances over the years from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga at The Weeknd and we’re thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking – revolutionary musicians to give a performance for the ages. “ The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday February 22, 2022 one week later than normal due to the expanded NFL schedule. Here’s everything you need to know before the Super Bowl 56 halftime performers. MORE: How Much Are Super Bowl Halftime Performers Paid? Super Bowl 2022 halftime performers Eminem

Dr. Dre

Snoop dogg

Mary J. Blige

Kendrick Lamar Dr. Dre With a total of six Grammy Awards, Dr. Dre is expected to headline the Pepsi Halftime Show. He produced several records of other rappers, and 16 of his records reached the Billboard Top 100. “The opportunity to play the Super Bowl halftime show, and doing it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in the statement. “I am grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.” Eminem Despite being from Detroit, Eminem has made several strides. With 15 Grammy Awards and over 92 Billboard Top 100 songs throughout his career, this rap legend is likely to attract a large following. Mary J. Blige With nine Grammy Awards and over 40 Top 100 songs, Mary J. Blige takes the stage as the only woman to perform at the 2022 Pepsi Halftime Show. Snoop dogg After leading the West Coast rap revolution, Snoop Dogg will take the stage to perform alongside Californian music icons. Kendrick Lamar Shortly after announcing a new album, Kendrick Lamar joined fellow Californian legends on the national stage.

