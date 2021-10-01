Bigg Boss 15 is just a day away from hitting TV screens and we can’t wait for it to reveal photos of the house and the names of its competitors. Well, there have been names of various contenders that have been confirmed by the chain, but there is still speculation around a lot. Well, a new name that suddenly appeared on the internet is popular TV actor Jay Bhanushali.
Yes, you heard right, the recent tabloid report claims Jay made the deal with the manufacturers at the last moment to enter the house as a candidate. The report suggests the show’s creators were looking for a few popular TV actors, and the deal with Jay came to fruition just a day before the contestants were due to enter the house.
Well, it will be very exciting to see Jay finally come into the house as a nominee, as we’ve only seen him as a guest before in seasons 12 and 13 of Bigg Boss. He has been the face of various reality and non-fiction TV shows for a very long time. He has participated in shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan, Nach Baliye 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He has even been part of several non – fiction shows as a host.
