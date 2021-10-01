The Only ACL Fest 2021 Playlists You Need





Austin City Limits Music Festival is just around the corner with lineup that has something for just about everyone. Show up at the festival in your best cowboy boots? Be sure to catch country legends George Strait and LeAnn Rimes. Nostalgia for the new wave hurts your heart? Lose your mind while Duran Duran plays Rio and Hungry Like a Wolf. Want to show off all the TikTok dances you learned in quarantine? You have Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat to keep you company. Following:13 ACL Fest artists you might know from TikTok But these are just a few of the big names. Over 100 performers will grace the ACL stages over the next two weekends, and it’s easy to feel you’ve bit more than you can chew. Fret not weve compiled two playlists to help you get to know programming better, from names you know and love to those printed so small on the promotional poster you have to squint to read them. Read:Who do I see at ACL Fest 2021? Official guide to the Austin360 range ACL 2021: Hype Our first playlist, Hype, is all about energy. Hot Houston babe Megan Thee Stallion kicks off with her latest single, Thot Shit, and is followed by hidden hip-hop gems like Tkay Maidza, La Doa and 070 Shake. Billie Eilishs at first cold and deceptive, Happier Than Ever brings us into a wave of emo and pop-punk songs from artists like KennyHoopla, Machine Gun Kelly and Girl in Red. The playlist takes a detour through indie rock (The Backseat Lovers, Bleachers) and energetic country (Trixie Mattel, Jade Bird) before landing in a cushion of dance music, featuring Eilish-inspired Noga Erez and DJ Australian Alison Wonderland. ACL 2021: Cold We’ve also compiled Chill, a playlist of songs that could be best enjoyed with a nod of the Bring Your Own Chair zones from Zilker. Sad reigning daughter Phoebe Bridgers begins with the delicate Garden Song, followed by bedroom kids Claud and Frances Forever. Erykah Badus On & On is the first in a series of touching songs by artists like Moses Sumney, Cautious Clay and Black Pumas from Austin. Soft country and rock numbers lead to low energy electronic music from Public Library Commute and FINNEAS, brother and collaborator of Eilish. Slower hip-hop tracks from Freddie Gibbs, self-proclaimed non-binary rockstar Serena Isioma and Tyler, the Creator make an appearance before independent artists like St. Vincent and Modest Mouse bring us home. Sit back, relax or stand up, dance and hit play. Rain or sun:The rain generally didn’t stop ACL Fest. What to know and how to prepare for wet weather.

