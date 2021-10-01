Sonakshi Sinha Says Her First Serious Relationship Was In Her Twenties And Lasted Over 5 Years: “It Was A Long” | Bollywood

Actor Sonakshi Sinha said she didn’t have her first real relationship until after she was 20, and it was a long one. Sonakshi, the daughter of actors Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, also asked if her parents are asking her to get married soon.

In an interview, she said she had a cute relationship when she was in school, but when she graduated she said, okay with the boy. His first “serious” happened much later.

She told Bollywood Bubble, Relationships came later. I think I must have been 21 or 22 when I had my first serious relationship. When asked how long this had lasted, she replied: It was long, over five years.

Sonakshi continued: It’s important to always learn from your relationships and move on, because everyone is different, everyone has their own personality. You just have to find someone who is willing to put up with you. I learned a lot of things actually. I was also very young. You change, you grow, your experiences change you a lot. I started to work more. I have met so many new people, I have learned so much from them. And I think all of that changes you as a person. There is nothing specific you should or should not do. You just need to be yourself and find someone who likes it about you.

Sonakshi also joked that if she was left with her father, she would stay home single, but her mother started asking her if she was planning to get married soon. She says she silences her with a look, and her parents know she’ll think about it when she’s ready.