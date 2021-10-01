Trans actor Bilal Baig breaks boundaries in CBC series Sort Of

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Register now today.

Bilal Baig stars as protagonist Sabi Mehboob in Sort Of, a new CBC series airing this fall. Courtesy of CBC

On a warm summer evening, Bilal Baig scans the cozy outdoor patio of Sweetie Pie, a bakery near a park in downtown Toronto, and chooses a seat tucked away in a corner. Protected by one side of a wooden fence and the overhanging canopy of a tree, it constitutes a sort of refuge.

It’s a nice place to escape the attention, says Baig, settling down at the table and enjoying a mini banana custard pie. For someone who identifies as trans, being the object of attention can be overwhelming, they explain. There is a desire to go unnoticed. I realize how ironic this sounds now that I’m on national television.

Totally. This word, uttered with a straight face but an inward eye roll, is one of the many slogans that will delight audiences as they watch Baig play protagonist Sabi Mehboob in Kind of, a new CBC series airing this fall, co-created by Baig and veteran actor / screenwriter Fab Filippo (Save me, Being Erica).

The show centers on Sabi, a fluid-genre millennial who works as a nanny for a downtown hipster family and a bartender in an LGBTQ bookstore / bar, while negotiating their relationship with their Pakistani family. The role is celebrated as the first non-binary main character on Canadian television, while Baig is billed as the first queer South Asian Muslim actor to host a prime-time Canadian television series. And that’s not all. Kind of also sets the example of a truly diverse group of talent both in front of and behind the camera, giving all of the creatives on the show a space to express themselves.

There is a huge responsibility and a really exciting celebration around the possibility of this happening now. I felt a responsibility to honor the character as honestly as possible. We’re never going to watch Sabi agonize over their gender identity, their sexuality, their brown color. They’re going to exist with all of these things at once, says Baig.

What they will agonize over is: are the children okay? Can I repair or save my relationship with my mother? Will I ever be loved again? You know, things that we also feel as trans and non-binary people.

Fab Filippo, co-creator of CBC’s Sort Of. Radio-Canada

Kind of was born after Baig, 26, a well-known actor in the Toronto theater scene who in recent years has been called an emerging talent to watch perform in the production of the 2018 Tarragon Theaters play. Theory, alongside Filippo. Partly because Theory, written by Vancouver playwright Norman Yeung, about testing the limits of free speech, Baig and Filippo got down to talking.

We weren’t both the protagonists of the play and we were pretty good backstage, during the show or rehearsals. We both had our laptops open and talked a lot about writing, says Filippo in a phone interview. He was immediately intrigued by Baig’s sense of self. They’re gracious when it comes to teaching people around them how to see them, you know?

Those behind-the-scenes conversations turned into discussions in cafes, spitting out ideas.

Then I woke up one morning and realized that I wanted to build something around Bilal. And I think I even said, Well call the character Bilal! And Bilal was like, no, continues Filippo, laughing.

Baig was intrigued by Filippos’ proposal, however. A TV show could reach a wider audience than the theater, on the one hand.

With a snap of your fingers, you are instantly in people’s homes. They don’t have to drive out of Mississauga to come to Toronto and find parking, and stress out to see a play happening in a hangar, Baig said dryly. But there were also hesitations about an industry that might be really crappy for trans artists, or not respect a specific identity and their kind of vision.

So Baig told Filippo, if they wanted to work on something together, they had to know what Filippo was bringing to the project.

I didn’t want to put all of my vulnerabilities in something and have someone else hiding behind my vulnerabilities, Baig recalls. I really wanted to know where the Fabs would be hurt in the storytelling.

Filippo took the time to reflect and returned with personal experience at the end of his 15 years of marriage.

He said this wonderful thing about what to do if we look at every central character in our story like they’re going through some kind of transition that the word transition is going to apply to every human on our show, Baig says.

The duo pitched their idea to Sienna Films, an independent Toronto-based production company. The demo they made sparked interest from CBC (the series will also air on HBO Max in the US this fall), and by 2020, Kind of was in production. Then the pandemic struck.

Beyond maintaining strict COVID-19 protocols, Baig wanted the settings to be a safe space for everyone. An open casting call for trans and non-binary people resulted in a flood of applications. Baig brought his experience as a community arts worker to his new role as co-host and co-executive producer. Pizza, donuts or whatever the talent wanted in the waiting room in the background were always available.

The delicious part is that there are trans and non-binary people playing trans and non-binary characters. There are also trans and non-binary actors that you think are cis because they never talk about their gender. They just appear and exist in the world and then go out and do other things, you know, Baig said. I remember an assistant director saying: Never in my career have I seen a waiting room that looks like a nightclub.

When it comes to Sabis ‘Pakistani origins, South Asians will immediately recognize some inner jokes like the stack of yogurt containers that Sabis’ mother (played by Ellora Patnaik) delivers one night. Baig laughs at the observation and points out that even this character has her own transition, presenting an insightful portrayal not often given to immigrant women on television.

What happens to a woman her age, in her fifties, who has stopped working and has free time? She feels so disconnected from her husband and then begins to watch her child emerge into a truly true version of themselves, Baig says. What does this mean to her? What is his background?

Family plays a big role in Baig’s real world as well and the show just might be a catalyst on that level as well, as Baig has so far managed to avoid talking to his parents.

There’s no way I’m on a national TV show and telling them, Oh, yeah. A producer forced me to be trans. So, yeah, that’s going to unlock new conversations, says Baig.

I am so in therapy, you have no idea that I am writing this letter which is going to be translated into Urdu, so that my mother can read and digest it easily. And that’s going to be a bit revealing.

Kind of is available to stream on CBC Gem from October 5 and CBC-TV from November 9.