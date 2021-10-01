Autumn brings festivals, fairs and entertainment to the Augusta region

Fall is a great time to go out to enjoy festivals, food, and spooky times with friends and family. The Augusta area offers a plethora of events by Thanksgiving, not to mention easy day trips to the Atlanta area or to nearby Columbia, SC.

Steed dairy farm

Nothing says fall like a day on the farm and Steed’s Dairy Farm in Grovetown is ready for families to enjoy a day of live cow milking demonstrations, a five acre corn maze, country walks. hay, a petting zoo, a zip line and a pumpkin patch. The farm is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. from October 2 to November 28.

Admission is $ 11 for ages 3 and up or $ 8 for seniors, military, and groups 15 or older. Free for children under 2 years old. The farm will also host a free Military Appreciation Weekend. 13-14 for active and retired members with identity document.

Plantation blood

If you’re looking for something a little more spooky as Halloween approaches, Plantation Blood offers a night of fear for thrill seekers. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until October 24. For Halloween week, fear times will be available Wednesday through Sunday October 27-31, with a last chance on November 5.

General admission is $ 25 and the Fast Pass option is $ 45. Military, medical, police, and firefighters can enter for $ 20 with ID only on Thursdays and Sundays. There is no age limit to attend Plantation Blood and there are activities for all ages. Parents are encouraged to use good judgment when bringing young children.

Eudora Farms Fall Festival

The Eudora Farms Animal Safari Tour in Salley, SC runs year round, giving families a glimpse of nearly 200 exotic animals, but in October offers a special treat.

Wednesday through Sunday, the three-mile Safari Drive Thru is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for $ 30 per six-person wagon. Add in Fall Festival activities for an additional $ 20 per vehicle to experience pig racing, hay maze, petting zoo, and horse and wagon rides. Pumpkin activities, including a pumpkin slingshot, are available at an additional cost.

Georgia State Fair in Carolina

The Exchange Club of Augusta kicks off the downtown fair season from October 15-24. From rides that make your stomach spin to food that makes it growl, the Georgia Carolina State Fair has it all. This year’s event will feature the return of the Miss Georgia Carolina State Fair competition as well as a cattle competition. Daily specials will be offered, but general admission is $ 8 most days with an option of unlimited rides for $ 25 to $ 30. Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities. georgiacarolinastatefair.com for more details.

West Carolina State Fair

The second of three local fairs begins on October 22 and ends on Halloween night. The West Carolina State Fair in Aiken will host a farmers market, farm and agriculture exhibits, a lawn mower and more. Daily specials will be available for tickets and unlimited passes can be purchased online atwesterncarolinastatefair.com before October 22 for $ 30.

Columbia County Fair

As temperatures continue to drop, the Columbia County Fair concludes the fair season Nov. 4-14 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Grovetown. Events include the Jurassic Kingdom, the Firefighter Show, and the Master Chainsaw Carver. Daily special tickets are available while general admission is $ 8 most nights and unlimited rides are available for $ 20 to $ 25. Columbiacountyfair.net for more details.

Road trips

Nestled between Atlanta and Columbia, Augusta is just a short drive from other activities in the bi-state area, both of which offer plenty of fall activities.

Burt Pumpkin FarminDawsonville is one of the largest in Georgia and also offers fresh baked goods, and has hay rides from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and plenty of photo opportunities across the farm. The pumpkin and the store are open every day in October from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The red apple barnin Ellijay is a great apple picking spot with plenty to do before or after finding a bushel or woodpecker, including a corn hole, wagon rides, and a weekend pumpkin patch. If you’re there the second or third weekend in October, also attend the Apple Festival at Lions Club Fairgrounds. Each weekend attracts around 300 vendors as well as car shows and musical entertainment.

Randys pumpkin patchinLawrenceville features a trackless train, petting zoo, giant slide, sweet haunted house, pony rides, maze, and three bouncy houses. With hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday, the activities available vary depending on the time of day.

The Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festivalis held every year atStone Mountain Park with a touch of fall on some of its biggest attractions. When the sun goes down, guests can enjoy a pumpkin laser show, a nighttime pumpkin festival parade, and other glow-in-the-dark experiences.

See you in South Carolina from October 20 to 30 forBoo at the zooToRiverbank zoo in Colombia. While the zoo animals are in hiding for the night, this event features zoo-wide treats, marshmallow grilling, a magic show and more.

One day events only

Oliver Hardy Festival: Each year, thousands of spectators from across the country venture to the small town of Harlem for the Oliver Hardy Festival, paying homage to half of the iconic film duo Laurel and Hardy. This year’s festival will take place on October 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Harlem. The day will feature a parade, craft and food vendors, entertainment and short films in the former Columbia Theater, which is also home to the Laurel and Hardy Museum.

Saturday football:The Fall Boys have been hitting the pitch since Labor Day weekend, but on October 16, Columbia County will host Football on Saturday outside the new Performing Arts Center in Evans. College football games will be shown outdoors on a 20-foot digital screen. Food and drink vendors will be on site and admission is free.

North Augusta Public Safety Trunk or Treat: This popular event, now in its fifth year, will be a driving experience. Scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 16 at Riverview Park, the event will continue to feature decorated Public Safety vehicles as well as private vehicles. Candy donations are welcome at Public Safety Headquarters or at Stone Roastery on Belvedere-Clearwater Road. There is still room for vehicle entrances by contacting Sgt. Billy Hultman at (803) 279-2121.

Trick or Treat so others can eat:No stuff here, everyone is enjoying this favorite Columbia County event. On October 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tricksters can bring a good can to Evans Towne Center Park and safely gather candy from community members. Donations benefit Columbia County families in need.

WestoBOO! Bash: Haunted Mansion: Although the traditional Westobou Festival is no longer taking place, Westobou’s founders and funders present smaller events throughout the year to continue the mission of bringing art to the community. One of these events is the WestoBOO! Bash is scheduled for October 28 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., when Old Medical College becomes a haunted mansion. The evening will feature drinks, appetizers, shows and spooky surprises, according to westobou.org.

Town of Grovetown Trunk or Treat:The Town of Grovetown will host its annual Trunk or Treat at the Liberty Park Community Center on October 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. .

City of Aiken Trunk or Treat:On October 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Citizens’ Park will be filled with Halloween fun, including tricks or treats, carnival games and music. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission is $ 1 per child.