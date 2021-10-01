FreeBritney: Senator Bob Casey says it’s time to fix the country’s fractured guardianship system





The national spotlight on Britney Spears and her legal guardianship is the time to help others in similar guardianship and trusteeship across the country, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey wrote this week. Ms Spears may be on the verge of taking back control of her life, but in order to ensure that others in exploitative or overly controlling wards can see the same result, our whole system needs to be reformed, Casey wrote. in an editorial for BuzzFeed released Thursday. Spears has been in a legal battle to impeach the appointed tribunal guardianship she has been outsourced since 2008. Most recently she has focused on revoking her father as legal guardian, claiming she was drugged, forced to perform and forced to keep an IUD to prevent it to have children. A new documentary released last week, Controlling Britney Spears, alleged that Jamie Spears illegally bugged his daughter’s phone and bugged her room. Then, Wednesday, Jamie Spears was suspended from trusteeship and temporarily replaced by a chartered accountant. The judge said the legal arrangement reflects a toxic environment, according to the Associated Press. Casey wrote that Spears’ years-long legal saga is not unique and that the elderly, people with disabilities and their families are still struggling to remove restrictive and abusive guardianship and guardianship. To help them, Casey, a Democrat, and Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, proposed the Guardianship Accountability Act. The law would establish a National Guardianship Resource Center to collect and publish state guardianship statistics, as well as a database of state guardianship laws, the use of less alternatives. restrictive and reinstatement of rights. It has become increasingly clear that the system allows unscrupulous guardians to defraud, abuse and exercise unnecessary control over vulnerable people, Casey wrote. Abused persons under guardianship often see their financial resources exhausted in favor of the guardian, medical decisions are made on their behalf and, in some cases, are cut off from their loved ones. Casey spoke of a Pittsburgh mother who has been fighting since 2009 to overturn a decision appointing a guardian for her son, who suffers from a rare genetic disability. Visits from mothers were initially limited to once a month, Casey said, and it took a court order for her to get weekly visits. Many guardians are dedicated and caring people who help people with disabilities and the elderly manage their lives. Yet it has become increasingly clear that the system allows unscrupulous guardians to defraud, abuse and exercise unnecessary control over vulnerable people, Casey wrote. Our journalism needs your support. Please register today at lehighvalleylive.com. Sarah Cassi can be reached at [email protected].

