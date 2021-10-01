Robservations: Univision Chicago Obtains Chief Information Officer; Fox 32 reporter joins Fox News; Daily Herald revamps its newsroom





Observations on the media beat: Univision Communications enlisted the chief information officer at his station in Sacramento, Calif., to lead the information operation of WGBO-Channel 66, Chicago’s top-rated Spanish-language resort. As vice president of news, Luis Felipe Godinez succeeds Teri Arvesu, who moved to a new corporate role. A graduate of San Francisco State University, Godinez worked as an assistant news director and executive producer at KDTV in San Francisco before joining KUVS in Sacramento in 2020. Previously, he worked in Las Vegas, Denver and Amarillo, Texas. “Luis is a forward-thinking journalist who brings with him a wealth of experience, including multimedia journalist, executive producer and five years as an assistant news director in San Francisco,” Doug Levy, president and chief executive officer of Univision Chicago, told staff members in an email. “With so many amazing professionals working here in Chicago, I’m excited to see how Luis will help shape our newsroom to best position us for growth and success in the future. “ Brittany Garzillo, a general assignment reporter and alternate news anchor at Fox belonging to WFLD-Channel 32, go up to Fox News as a reporter based in New York. Garzillo joined Fox 32 in early 2020 from WGAL, the NBC affiliate in Lancaster, Pa., Where she was a traffic presenter and reporter. A native of Lehigh Valley and a graduate of Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa., He previously worked for WLVT, the PBS station in Bethlehem. Lisa Minor, who joined the Messenger of the day as a reporter in 1984 and became regional editor / entertainment, was promoted to associate editor / news. This move was part of a reorganization of the newsroom following the retirement of Pete Nenni as deputy editor. Other appointments announced by the editorial staff John lampinen and editor-in-chief Jim Baumann understand: Renée Trappe as deputy editor / local news; Caroline Tilleul as director of community news and entertainment; Kay long as a senior niche publisher; Kelly vold as a senior digital writer / engagement; Chuck keeshan as a weekend editor; and Madhu Krishnamurthy and Susan klovstad as assistant weekend editors. (This blog operates under an agreement with the Daily Herald.) There is another way to hear The race: the 2016 Chicago Cubs, the eight-part podcast series about the team’s World Series championship run, hosted by the comedian Roy Wood Jr. of the Daily Show and Matt Spiegel, Sport / discussion afternoon co-host Audacy RSM 670-AM. Starting Tuesday, the series will air in installments at 10 p.m. on select nights. The air dates are November 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 26 and 27 and November 3. This is the first joint venture between Audacy’s new 2400Sports podcast studio and Major League Baseball. Justin kaufmann worked with executive producer Jody avirgan on editing and production. In their first live event since the COVID-19 shutdown, “Healthy opinions” co-hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg the cat will appear on stage to record their podcast on October 10 at Chicago’s Thalia Hall, 1807 South Allport Street. The two critics will interview the singer Lucie Dacus, who will also perform a short set with his group. DeRogatis and Kot called her one of the best songwriters of the past decade. Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance. (Here is the link for tickets.) A programming note: As you may have noticed, reader comments have been missing from this blog since Wednesday due to an issue in the Facebook comments plugin. Hope they will be restored soon with our comment of the day. Until then, comments are also welcome on my public Facebook page. (Here is the link.)

