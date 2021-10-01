Red, white and brewed: beer is supposed to be fun





This week’s wine recommendations from Boones Wine and Spirits.

Courtesy photo The Red “2015 Varner Pinot Noir Vineyard Los Alamos” Varner brothers Bob and Jim [identical twins] both attended UC Davis where they studied wine and biology. Jim decided he wanted to make Burgundy-style Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in California. They found the perfect spot in the Santa Cruz Mountains and bought land in 1980. Bob fell in love with the land and the idea and they both decided to plant the hills. They have always been organic, dry grown, hand hoeed and hand harvested. In 2014, they embark on a new path in Santa Barbara where this Pinot was born in Los Alamos. The wine has hints of cranberries, sour cherries and tobacco on the nose. On the palate, it is light and elegant with soft tannins, dusty red berries, sandalwood and baking spices. Drink with roasted chicken or turkey. On sale at Boones now for $ 19.99! The White “2019 Welkin Selections Russian River Chardonnay” This wine is a real godsend from this famous region of Sonoma County. It is straw yellow in color with flavors of baked pear, ripe apple, stone fruit and honey. With just a touch of oak and a bit of buttery smoothness, the fresh fruit shines through. Prepare blue crabs and lobster with pulled butter for the perfect pairing with this fantastic Chardonnay. On sale at Boones now for $ 15.99! Beer comes in an array of rainbow-colored styles and is always best enjoyed with friends.

Wil Stewart / Unsplash The drink Age is more than a number, it is a dimension. Beer isn’t just one thing that brings us Monday through Friday, it’s a wonderful array of rainbow-hued styles to choose from. While selecting the most intimate lagers and hazy IPAs for the wonderful people of Eagle County, I also spend a lot of my time researching beers that age well. This means imperial stouts of all kinds, barley wines, lambics, sours, etc. What you might not know about me is that I love beer that survives normal expiration dates. It’s a testament to what beer is capable of and continues to be. Quite often I get clients who see beer as an inferior product to wine or bourbon. The thing is, I have bourbon barrel aged beer or barrel aged wine to suit any occasion. Beer has a beautiful clock that moves forward like our limited lives. It’s a reminder of how we should enjoy life. One beer at a time. The beers that I have put in the cellar (aging) in store over the past 3 years are reaching the shelves. There is a 120 Minute Dogfish IPA (American Barley Wine) 4-Pack that contains vintages from 2018, 2019 and 2020. I have Fremont Barleywine, B-Bomb, BA Dark Star, Rusty Nail and their variations. A few Jester King cellar selection options are available, and maybe a Cascade option or two. Another big hitter who is overlooked is Drie Fonteinen. Lambic is one of the most beautiful styles of beer that I implore my customers to feast on. We have several vintages of Gueuze as well as some fruity masterpieces that will broaden your palate. Treat yourself this year and get yourself a bottle that you wouldn’t be used to having. Remember, beer is meant to be fun, serious, cheerful, sad, neat, messy, soft, tight, subtle, in your face, quirky, professional, sparkling, quiet, sweet, sour, hoppy, bitter, tangy, brilliant, tannic, salty, fatty, alcoholic, buttery, fruity, floral, vegetal and resinous. Whatever you like, treat yourself!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/red-white-and-brew-beer-is-meant-to-be-fun/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos