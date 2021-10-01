Entertainment
Pumpkintown festival will present a wide variety of entertainment | New
Athens’ annual Pumpkintown Festival, a festival of history, harvest and heritage, is just over a week away and officials have announced a variety of entertainment options that are expected to take place during the event.
The festival, hosted by Friendly City Festivals, celebrates the history of East Tennessee by showcasing Native American culture, local history, and displaying items from the past. The festival is set for Saturday October 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festivities on the Market Park Pavilion stage begin at 11:30 a.m. when the winners of the dog costume contest are announced. Then, festival-goers can enjoy hours of music from local bands spanning a variety of genres and musical styles.
Dreams of Kings, a group of three Christian brothers playing everything from traditional Celtic tunes to cult music to classic rock, take the stage at noon. At 1 p.m., local duo Cody & Alex perform an array of original music likely to include covers of popular songs performed in the band’s unique and soulful style.
The Never Too Late Band will perform at Pumpkintown for the first time at 2 p.m. This group, led by Shawn Amato of the McMinn County Sheriffs Department, is a four-party classic rock band who have been performing together for four years.
At 3 p.m., Hippie Shakes wraps up the afternoon with her catchy arrangements of pop, country, soul and classical songs.
Just steps northwest of the pavilion scene, there is more entertainment on the steps of the McMinn County Courthouse. Opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. include the presentation of the 500,000th Imagination Library Book to a child in McMinn County, which will be donated by the McMinn County Education Foundation to eight-month-old citizen Jadance Vance.
The McMinn Regional Humane Society Mutt Strutt will follow at 10:35 a.m., followed by Inspiration Dance Studio performing dance and tumbling prowess at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Just Us, a group of Bluegrass, performs at 11:35 am and 2:40 pm. The Bluegrass continues at 12:20 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. with Roscoe Morgan, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
Kinslee Melhorn, a local girl who plays original and popular country songs, closes the courthouse steps stage at 12:55 p.m. and 3:25 p.m.
Friendly City Festivals and The Arts Center also invite festival-goers to return to the Market Park Pavilion later in the evening for the Sounds of Summer finale with Chris Hennessee. The acclaimed country artist with regional ties takes the stage with his band at 7 p.m. Much like Pumpkintown, Sounds of Summer is a free festival.
All of this is in addition to the Scott Crisp Memorial Pumpkintown PowWow, as well as over 100 vendors, food trucks and local business stores.
Pumpkintown officials thanked the festival presenters and sponsors: City of Athens, McMinn County Tourism Board, Friendly City Festivals, Athens Area Council for the Arts, Main Street Athens, DENSO, Tennessee Overhill, Tennessee Arts Commission , VEC Customer Shares, Willsonthropic, Inc., Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, Companion Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bowater ECU, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Starr Regional Medical Center and Mayfield Dairy Farm.
For more information on Pumpkintown 2021, contact Meredith Willson at 423-887-3544 or email meredithw2009 @ comcast.net
