Amazon Studios and Howard University Launch Howard Entertainment Program for Third Year in a Row | Business





CULVER CITY, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 1, 2021– Amazon Studios and Howard University announced today that they will continue the Howard Entertainment program, an initiative designed to diversify the entertainment industry by creating a pipeline for black students and other underrepresented students, now in its third year. The Howard Entertainment program was announced in 2019 to help create opportunities for historically excluded students to train and study alongside entertainment executives. Applications are open on October 1, 2021 and the program will start on January 10, 2022. Howard Entertainment is an immersive two-semester program that provides students at Howard University with the opportunity to take academic courses related to the business of entertainment during the spring semester and participate in an internship in the entertainment industry during the course. of the summer semester. Classes are applied to students’ graduation requirements, and the internship provides hands-on experience and an opportunity to build networking connections. Both semesters include immersive experiences to understand the real work of leaders in the entertainment industry. Student disciplines include film and television, public relations, business (marketing), law, fine arts, as well as the new additions of theater arts administration, theater technology and performance. music. In 2021, Howard Entertainment Program launched the Howard Faculty Clerkship Program with the goal of providing hands-on experience that professors can then take back to their classrooms. Professors were placed with teams from Amazon Studios, including casting, development, public relations, strategy, and unscripted to broaden and extend their expertise in their respective disciplines. Over the past two years, we’ve made great strides in our initiatives to create new and diverse pipeline programs in the entertainment industry, said Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios. As we enter our third year, we are more committed than ever to helping new voices join the conversation and continue to mentor our students at Howard Entertainment. We know these programs will benefit our industry as a whole and create future leaders. Latasha Gillespie, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Amazon Studios, said: As an industry, we have a responsibility to create opportunities and foster new voices across disciplines. Together with Howard University, we are able to implement our words and help the next generation of aspiring industry leaders forge their way into the future. It is both rewarding and exciting to empower the next generation of leaders as they begin their careers in entertainment. “ Last year the program featured guest speakers including showrunner Anthony Sparks, actress and writer Ashleigh Hairston, actress Michael Hyatt, producer Logan Coles, actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, writer Christina Hamm and the ‘writer James Tyler. Other Cohort 2 highlights included field internships with Amazon partners such as Viola Davis JuVee, Tracy Olivers Tracy Yvonne Productions (TYP), Rachel Brosnahans Scrap Paper Pictures, and Lena Waithes Hillman Grad Productions. Responses from the 2021 cohort have been overwhelmingly positive, with students praising their valuable experience in all areas of entertainment. Howard Entertainment laid the foundation for my entertainment career and allowed me to positively view myself and my ideas in an industry that I previously thought had no place for me, said Kai Hartman , member of the Howard Entertainment 2021 program. Former participants of the Howard Entertainment cohorts have secured jobs at companies such as Gravillis, UTA and Warner Bros. To qualify, students must be enrolled as a Howard University student, as an upper class student, or as a graduate student. Potential participants must complete an application and interview to be considered for the program. Students will be taught by Howard professors who will be supported by Amazon Studios employees and other industry professionals invited by Amazon. Students wishing to apply for admission to Howard Entertainment can contact [email protected] For more information visit about the program, please visit https://www2.howard.edu/entertainment-fellowship View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005455/en/ CONTACT: Amazon.com, Inc. Media Hotline [email protected] www.amazon.com/pr KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: UNIVERSITY EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY OTHER CONSUMER GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT MEN OTHER TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER OTHER CONTINUING EDUCATION SOURCE: Amazon Studios Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 01/10/2021 9:15 a.m. / DISC: 01/10/2021 9:16 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005455/en

