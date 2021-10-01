Donal Bisht thinks there is no barrier for TV actors in Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan is from TV

A famous TV faceon, actor Donal Bisht, thinks it is not fair for people to say that television actors are discriminated against.

Everyone has their way If you see Shah Rukh Khan came from TV, then Mrunal Thakur, many people came, there is no barrier as such. I think if you have determination towards your craft, nothing can stop you. Obviously you have to leave something you can’t do things simultaneously like both making TV and movies together, Bisht shares.

The actor feels like people often make a guess. Things are different like in the outside world. It seems like the whole entertainment industry is one industry, but it’s not exactly like the movie people are different, the TV is different, the web is different and the commercials are different, they are. separated. Once you’re in it, it depends on your job, how well you do it, she shares.

Bisht says even actors have a responsibility to make sure they break their TV image before getting any movies or web projects.

You have to get out of this area to enter movies or OTT for a while. I also do it to make people appear in a new light. I think that’s the right way to work, she adds.

The 27-year-old, who has been on television shows Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, she says, while she’s glad the TV industry has embraced her with open arms, she turns to southern films and the web.

I go to the web. I did two web series and again people welcomed me. I think I’m convincing as an actor in all roles, whatever characters I’ve been given, I do it best. I’m also making a southern film and I’m comfortable making a film in another language. In fact, when I performed, the people on set were like, are you from Hyderabad because you speak convincingly in Telugu, she reveals.