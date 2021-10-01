Entertainment
Courteney Cox surprises fans as actor serves coffee at Central Perk Cafe
The fans were delighted to see Courteney Cox as a temporary server at Friends -themed cafe.
The Warner bros studios in Burbank, Calif., invites guests to participate in experiences based on the hit sitcom, including dining at a recreation of the iconic Central Perk cafe.
Cox, who has played the role of Monica Gellar throughout all 10 seasons of the hit sitcoms, surprised visitors when she showed up to the cafe to serve drinks.
In a video shared on Instagram yesterday (October 1), Cox is seen delivering drinks to people sitting on the recognizable yellow sofa.
She is also seen packing orders and serving customers in what appears to be a Friends– themed gift shop.
The 57-year-old shared the compilation clip along with the caption: When I’m not acting #inbetweenthescenes.
His post has since been liked nearly 200,300 times, with many fans praising Cox as an icon.
The other stars also expressed their joy at the clip. Pretty little Liars actor Ashley Benson wrote: Lolololol everything.
Hilarious!! added Hocus pocus starring Kathy Najimy.
Cox filmed the video on a break from filming his latest feature film at the same Warner Bros. studios where Friends was filmed from 1994 to 2004.
His current project is an upcoming horror comedy series titled Shiny val, which began production in July.
Talking about HBO Special Meeting of friends which took place earlier this year, the Coxs co-star Jennifer Aniston recently opened how moving the gathering was.
But there was plenty for everyone to do, Aniston said. Hard truths and changes and losses and babies and marriages and divorces and miscarriages.
Read more
Sopranos director highlights quote from show that reveals Tony’s fate
Dance with the Stars candidate Cody Rigsby tested positive for Covid-19
Kym Marsh withdraws from Morning Live due to anxiety attacks
Ofcom makes Squid Game dig after Netflix smash shows man’s real phone number
Every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this month
Netflix is on the verge of removing a huge selection of movies
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/friends-courteney-cox-surprises-fans-141502568.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]