Meet the new Hollywood Foreign Press Association, 105 Strong

Returning on February 25, 2021, under pressure from NBC, which airs the annual Golden Globes show – plus a consortium of publicists and Amazon, Netflix and Warner Media, which has declined to provide talent for interviews until then. long-awaited reforms be made – the besieged The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised major change. He said he was “fully committed to ensuring that our members reflect the communities around the world who love film, television and the artists who inspire and educate them.” Under fire for not including a black journalist, the organization pledged to immediately implement an action plan to “bring in black members, as well as members from other under-represented circles.” .

NBC ultimately canceled the Golden Globes show for 2022 to give the HFPA time to institute a long list of reforms, which began in April, even as some of its members protested the changes. This is because all members had to reapply for membership under strict eligibility criteria that required proof of active employment, whether they were freelancers or staff. Surprisingly perhaps, all were accepted in September – before a new accreditation committee was set up to review the new applicants. All will have to reapply each year.

Lo and behold, after decades of fending off hordes of enthusiastic applicants who might in fact compete with them for stories, the HFPA, with the help of a diverse recruiting committee, admitted 21 new members, increasing the number of new members. its members by 20%. Today, the total number of 105 members is made up of 57.1% women, 17.1% Asians, 11.4% Latinx and 5.7% black. They no longer have to live in Southern California or write for print publications. New hires live all over the United States and can file their stories (or now, their photographs) for any foreign television, radio, print or online media.

New members can immediately vote for the Golden Globes, participate in board elections and serve on committees. The HFPA will continue to welcome new members each year and will now disclose the names, country representation and demographic diversity of its members.

“We are delighted to welcome these new members to our family,” said HFPA President Helen Hoehne. “We are building a new organization, an organization that does not focus on meeting quotas, but rather has diversity and inclusion at its heart, has ethical conduct as a standard and has people of color involved in all matters. aspects of the Association – from membership to Executive Leadership. This is how we develop an inclusive environment, and for us, making so much progress in six months is a testament to our membership and our commitment to build something better.

Rejected applicants will benefit from training, mentoring and support programs to revitalize their resumes and prepare for the next round of acceptances next year.

This instantly transforms a hidden cabal of veteran media, many of which had lost their cultural relevance, into a more vital organization, and assuming the Golden Globes show returns in January 2023, a modified awards show as well.

There are now people of color at all decision-making levels within the organization. This sweeping change is accompanied by other reforms, including a set of bylaws passed by members in August reorganizing the governance structure of the organization, a new board of directors with three external non-members, removing barriers for future members, banning giveaways and restricting paid travel, and holding all members accountable for their actions: all members must sign a new ethical code of conduct and complete diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Members will continue to participate in the monthly DCI workshops organized by DCI Consultants and complete mandatory sexual harassment training. Any grievance will be handled by an independent law firm.

Upcoming: announcements of a new CEO, CFO, HR director and diversity director.

Here is a list of the changes implemented at the HFPA:

New President: Helen Hoehne Three non-member directors: Sharlette Hambrick, Jeff Harris and Dr. Joanna Dodd Massey. Twelve director members: Gabriel Lerman, Sabrina Joshi, Yukiko Nakajima, Scott Orlin, Kirpi Uimonen, Henry Arnaud, Barbara de Oliveira Pinto, Barbara Gasser, Tina Johnk Christensen, Greet Ramaekers and Armando Gallo. New accreditation committee and advisory board to oversee the selection process for new members; the accreditation committee includes third parties from journalistic and other credible organizations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. Any member of the Credentials Committee with a potential conflict, such as a candidate who is also a journalist in the same territory as an existing member, should be disqualified from voting on that candidate. Credentials Committee: HFPA members Michele Manelis, Barbaros Tapan and Alessandra Venezia, and five non-members Tre’Vell Anderson, Terry Anzur, Bel Hernandez, Toni Moston and Dr Allissa Richardson. Advisory Board: Shaka McGlotten, Santiago Pozo, and Paula Williams Madison. Each year, all current members will need to meet the standards as incoming members to be re-accredited. New members will have the right to vote for 10 years. Journalists outside the Motion Picture Association (MPA) are now eligible. The sponsorship requirement no longer exists. Membership Breakdown (does not include demographics of external board members) 105 members in total 45 male 42.9% 60 women 57.1% 6 Black 5.7% 12 Latinx 11.4% 18 Asians 17.1% 9 Medium E. 8.6% 58 White 55.2% 3 LGBTQ 2.9% 21 new members 48% identify as women;

29% identify as Black;

24% identify as Asian;

29% identify as Latinx;

19% identify as Middle East / North Africa. The members of the HFPA 2021 class are: Raffi Boghosian, Al Arabiya

Kelley Carter, ESPN (Global)

David Caspi, Israel Hayom

Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN

Andrés Correa Guatarasma, El Universal

Earl Gibson III, Getty Images

Eun Seon Ha, KOFIC

Hamdy Howaida, Al Akhbar

Itsuko Hirai, Movie Walker Press

KJ Matthews, DW-TV

Juan Navarro, Televisa

Jânio Carlos Vieira Nazareth, Cinépop

Ruben Peralta-Rigaud, SensaCine

Gerardo Prat, HELLO! TV

Kimberly Reyes, Film Ireland

Mico Saad, TeN TV

Asel Sherniyazova, AKIpress News Agency

Gabriel Silva Lamboglia, The Country

Miriam Spritzer, L’Officiel Brasil

Meet Mario Pacheco in Szekler, El Universal

Yuko Yoshikawa, Cinema today

