Marie Osmond talks about BYUtv concert, unexpected album, pandemic life

Until recently, Marie Osmond had never seen a buffalo.

She had also never seen Old Faithful. While visiting Yellowstone National Park, her eyes go wide as the geyser erupted, gushing thousands of gallons of water and reaching a height of over 100 feet.

Very cool! she exclaimed three times, laughing in amazement.

During a pandemic that has closed concert halls and delayed music projects, and with her two youngest children now in college, Osmond has visited many venues for the first time.

I’ve been shooting my whole life. I grew up on the road, I grew up on a bus. I identify with a few people, maybe Judy Garland, Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, the 61-year-old singer said in a recent Zoom interview with the Deseret News, citing a number of former child stars of the music industry. But most of us, we traveled on the road but never saw anything because we were either in the concert hall or in the hotel room.

Now, whether it’s on a black Harley she bought last year or in an RV that she and her husband Steve Craig remarried in 2011 after a divorce in the 1980s. have taken them across the country, Osmond sees a lot.

It was the first time we had been alone since 1982, Osmond laughs. We both just had fun.

However, it was not all game for Osmond. Yes, she spent a lot of time traveling, camping, and exploring American landmarks. But this period also led to a different kind of exploration, with Osmond pushing himself even further out of his comfort zone and embracing new endeavors.

Lately, this ongoing process of self-discovery includes Osmonds’ album Unexpected, a 17-song project that covers everything from opera to Broadway to the Great American Songbook. The album won’t be released until December 10, but a handful of tracks will be featured in a special pre-filmed concert titled An evening with Marie first on BYUtv October 1st.

It’s a whole new stretch for me vocally and in every other way, Osmond said. You have to be in shape for this one.

One door closes, another opens

When the pandemic struck, Osmonds’ 11-year-old Las Vegas residence with his brother, Donny, had been four months over. Several months later, another big change came when Osmond left CBS’s The Talk after just one season as a co-host, citing a desire to work on other projects and spend more time. with his family.

I don’t mind closing doors and opening new ones, Osmond said. As a young girl, I was a bit closed off by change, I hated it. So I just decided I wanted to kiss her. If anyone is going to make the change, it’s me. When I’m done with something, I have no problem closing that door.

This philosophy has now driven Osmond who was 13 when his first single, Paper Roses, became a # 1 country hit on the Unexpected album, a tribute of sorts to a love of opera that began as a child. .

I’m Osmond’s madman, right? Country and opera, she joked.

Both styles and more will be on display in the BYUtv special, which also features the Southwestern Symphony, Osmonds’ nephew, David Osmond, and Daniel Emmet, Americas Got Talent finalist. Filmed earlier this year at the Tuacahn Amphitheater in southern Utah, the concert, which features everything from opera to Broadway to country, marked the first performance of Osmonds since the start of the pandemic.

Although Osmond has been developing her chops as an opera soprano for about 20 years since her Broadway stint in The King and I and The Sound of Music, she would have liked to have another show or two under her belt before diving in. in a concert of this order of magnitude.

The butterflies she felt standing on the Tuacahn stage in her first performance in over a year were the same butterflies she felt when she was 12, when she flew to Nashville to launch her career, she said.

And Osmond feels the same kind of nervousness around her new album, which she will be promoting on a Christmas tour across the country (she doesn’t expect to get a lot of visits this time around).

But nervousness makes her smile, because it means that she is still growing as an artist.

Age shouldn’t define us, she says. Im the kind of woman that even with all the experience I want to keep learning. I don’t know everything. I want to keep trying, pushing. I’m not afraid of failing I’m more afraid of not trying.

I do what I want

Osmonds’ wit doesn’t mean she takes the stage every moment possible, however.

In a long career that has seen her face a multitude of celebrities, from Lucille Ball to Charley Pride to Bob Hope and John Wayne Osmond estimates that she has performed with over 600 people.

She reflects fondly on the past, pulling anecdotes from her days on the Donny and Marie show with the same level of excitement as she talks about her current endeavors. But at this point in his life and with several grandchildren to worship, Osmond is more intentional with his time.

I’m sort of in a very beautiful place of peace in my life, she said. It doesn’t mean I’m happy and done. But I’m also not the kind of person who feels like I have to be there. I only want to be there if I feel like there is something new or fresh, or something I can give back.

Along with her upcoming album and tour, this approach also includes working for her charity, Childrens Miracle Network Hospitals, and getting more involved in the film industry, most recently producing and starring in the upcoming lifetime movie A Fiance for Christmas.

My whole life was, you can’t do this because you have this show and you can’t do this because you have this thing to do. … So I’m like, I do whatever I want, she said with a vibrant laugh. I commit, then there.

Family first

At one point in our interview, Osmond, who was wearing a hot pink blazer and black biker boots, interrupted the conversation to respond to a text from his daughter.

I never, ever pick them up, she said. You learn this from life.

Life has turned Osmond upside down over the years, with both highs and lows including the death of his son, Michael. Despite all his success and fame, Osmond seems rooted, rooted in knowing the everyday things that make life worth living.

This is the reason why she ends her next tour a few days before Christmas, so that she can be sure to enjoy the holidays with her children and grandchildren.

It really has been an amazing life, in so many ways, she said. I think the reason I didn’t grow up as a typical childish celebrity is because of my mom and my faith. She taught me that I could never rely on someone else’s knowledge. You had to know for yourself, to be a fighter.

And she taught me that faith is a proactive word … a positive attitude that is a choice, she added. And it’s a learned skill that at this point in the game I’m glad I learned.

To note: An Evening with Marie airs October 1 at 7 p.m. MT on BYUtv. Once broadcast, the concert will be available for viewing on the BYUtv app and Byutv.org.