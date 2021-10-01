7 Transition Reels On Remixed Bollywood Song ‘Tumse Milke’ That Left Us Stunned





Instagram has witnessed a number of trends that are often with this “blast from the past” vibe. Whether they were English songs from our childhood or Bollywood acts we often danced to as kids, they have all made a comeback. A popular issue of the era for joining this trending audio list with a twist is Shah Rukh Khan‘s’Tumse milke‘from the film, Principal Hoon Na. The latest version made the creators gagas, check it out below. 1. Nagma Mirajkar Make way for the queen of transition videos, Nagma Mirajkar! This creator’s interesting take on the Reel trends makes us want to watch more of his videos. And this one on ‘Tumse Milke’ is absolutely stunninggggggggg. 2. Heli Daruwala Heli Daruwala’s fresh morning look on this beatiful beat-to-the-beaten gorgeous look is absolutely breathtaking. Can you really blame us if we watched this one on repeat? 3. Vishal Pandey Vishal Pandey jumps on this trend with this swagger vibe we just can’t get enough of. Slowing down, Vishal’s Bolly moment with that sunglasses removal, a wink and a smile can take your breath away. 4. Aashna Hegde I have to trust Aashna Hegde to create Coils that look effortless. This designer has jumped on the trend train and created such amazing content that we always can’t wait to see what she has in store. 5. Ankush Bahuguna Wow! This version of Reel trend by Ankush Bahuguna is quite amazing. By working around a situation, Ankush makes sure that the light transition here is go lower your jaws. Remember to pick up that jawbone before scrolling, eh eh! 6. Khanijow asked Taniya Khanijow Takes On Our Oiled Hair Problems In This One Reel! Isn’t it literally all of us before and after a hair wash, haha! Like us lover how cute Tanya is in there Reel. 7. Deeksha Khurana Deeksha Khurana nailed the ‘Tumse Milke’ transition Reel trend with this slide and the sparkle are moving over there. Plus, we might have watched this one on loop, only because Dee here looks absolutely gorgeous! So here are some of the designers who jumped on the ‘Tumse Milke’ trendy and totally successful. We can’t forget how incredibly smooth and impressive the transitions were in each of these Coils. If you wanna try this Reel trend, we hope these content creator versions have been the inspiration you needed. Also, by the way, we hope everyone reading this stays safe and has taken your shots.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.missmalini.com/2021/10/01/6-transition-reels-on-the-tumse-milke-remixed-bollywood-song-that-left-us-stunned/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

