Lil Nas X’s Boyfriend Was The Actor In ‘This Is What I Want’ Video





Lil Nas X has confirmed that her ex-boyfriend is the actor who starred in her “This is what I want” video clip, Yai Ariza. “We were dating and we are still on very good terms”, artist “Montero” said on SiriusXM’s “Hits 1” when asked if the man in the video was her boyfriend. Nas X, 22, added: “You know, we might be dating again in the future.” But just because the couple broke up doesn’t mean there aren’t any feelings yet. “I love him, he’s amazing. I wanted to, like, just focus on my music right now, ”the“ Old Town Road ”singer said, adding that Ariza is“ literally the best person I’ve ever dated. “I’m still very much in love but I’m trying to deal with it. If it is meant [to be] that will happen in the future, you know? he said. He and Ariza caused a stir in the steamy clip where the men were seen kissing in a locker room shower. He and Ariza get hot and heavy in the video. Lil Nas X Youtube Ariza gushed on Nas X after the clip was released, write on Instagram earlier this month, “Many thanks to @lilnasx for making me part of your wonderful vision, you are so special you deserve everything, uuu love.” And being in the video, he added, “You don’t know how happy I am to be a part of something so big and special, it’s going to change lives !!!!!” Ariza has also appeared as the rapper’s backup dancer in several other performances, including one where he licked the artist’s neck during a performance of Montero (Call Me by Your Name) on Saturday Night Live. They also kissed on stage at the 2021 BET Awards in June. Warning: Explicit content Nas X has been rather quiet about his love life but said he found “the right one” in August. I have found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain that it’s just a feeling, ”he said at the time. But the Grammy winner, who stepped out as a member of the LBGTQ + community in 2019, admitted this week that he’s single again and wants to focus on his music career. I saw someone. I kind of decided I didn’t want it anymore, he recently Andy Cohen said on SiriusXMs Radio Andy. I don’t think I want a guy right now, you know? Maybe I’m floating right now, I just wanna work on the music and every once in a while, you know, maybe I’ll kiss a guy every blue moon, you know? His representative did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

