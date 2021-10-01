Alejandro Sanz recalls career highs as Hollywood Walk of Fame beckons

“A star is something magical, a dream …”

It’s Alejandro Sanz – Spain’s most decorated singer-songwriter, with 22 Latin Grammys and four Grammy Awards to his name – cheering for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, due to be unveiled at a ceremony on the boulevard today.

“I feel like children who dream of becoming an astronaut and want to see the stars up close, touch them. I pinched myself; I’m going to have a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. I will touch it, see it, smell it, but above all share it. It’s real; more than a price, it’s a thank you.

Since 1991’s “Viviendo Deprisa” and its mix of contagious pop up-tempo and satiny ballads – with flamenco inflections crucial to her family roots – Sanz has made her mark with her distinctly fluid but hoarse voice and her characteristic sweet romanticism. . .

“Without me seeing, speaking or being aware of the outside world, I was already breathing music,” says Sanz, going back to his youth in Madrid. “My father lived for music. My mother was a woman of art. Since I have memories, there is a guitar next to me. I was less about studying and more about singing. When you have something in your blood, you can’t refuse.

Thinking about the importance of “Viviendo Deprisa”, Sanz thinks it was the carefree attitude of the youth that drove him to sing and compose with such abandon. “That’s why every song I wrote for this album is loaded with pure feelings and such stories,” he says. “Thirty years have passed, but they remain relevant today. Timeless. This is what stands out in any album; its essence is eternal.

What about this 22-year-old singer-songwriter who is still part of the Sanz, now 52 years old?

“At the time, I was a little thinner,” he laughs. “But as a musician, I’m still the same in an evolved way. Every musician has his base, and from there he can generate different paths and merge music. But if you listen carefully, a good musician does not leave his path.

As for the importance of the flamenco traditions of yesterday and today, Sanz says: “I honestly think my heart beats to the rhythm of a 12/8 for bulerias. These are my roots in the way I feel and the way I live. And it will be like that from start to finish.

In the future, Sanz’s sounds and visions broadened to include salsa (1997 “MÁS”, the best-selling album in Spanish history with over 2 million copies sold), rock ( 2003 “No Es lo Mismo”), hip-hop (2005 “La Tortura” collaboration with Shakira), jazz (2006 “El Tren de los Momentos”) and reggae (2015 “Sirope”). But her deeply felt romantic sparkle has always remained her calling card.

Ask Sanz what was his most stimulating and rewarding recording, and he doesn’t hesitate: “The hardest part was definitely ‘MÁS’,” he says, before highlighting his biggest hit, “Corazon Partio “.

“This song aroused a lot of doubts from above, because it didn’t correspond much to the style used at the time. I have the impression that a musician is like a warrior. The sword and the shield are each of his compositions. At all times, he must attack and defend it without fear. Blindly believing in what you do defines you as a musician and, at the same time, makes you grow when you face a challenge. no. “

In his continued need for challenge, at a time when inventive Latin hip-hop and reggaeton dominate the charts, Sanz dropped his latest record in 2019, “#ElDisco”, a traditional pop album with gorgeous melodies and beautiful sections. of ropes. “Music is music,” he says. “I never felt the need to oppose it. The trends are overestimated; each artist has their own style, their own way of making music. Just as the audience is diverse, so is the music.

Working with young Latin artists such as Nicky Jam, Residente and Camila Cabello on “#ElDisco” – music makers he has certainly inspired and helped evolve – Sanz is pragmatic. “The Latin music scene always beats at a different pace. … This sound has always existed and, over time, undergoes a metamorphosis.

Sanz’s own metamorphosis has continued amid a pandemic “that has put the world on hold, with an uncertainty that still seems unreal.” He resumes his #LaGira tour in October (“We come back with so much energy, each concert will be unforgettable”), the same month he will proudly accept his long-awaited star.

“Everything in life on time… that too. It’s not every day that you can say that a Walk of Fame star is waiting for her. This is the perfect time. “

INFORMATION SHEET

WHAT: Alejandro Sanz receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. October 1

O: 1750 N. Vine St.

WEB: walkoffame.com