Connect with us

Entertainment

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















The buyer will get Air India express, a 50 percent stake in AISATS, the country’s second largest airline, lucrative bilateral routes, slots, etc.

Of course, Air India has losses, but its long list of assets is also impressive


New trends

Reliance Retail launches 20% cashback on Jio recharge plans. How to take advantage of the offer



namePriceSwitch% variation
ntpc139.90-1.95-1.37
Sbi451.65-1.35-0.3
Indiabulls Hsg234.452.801.21
Nhpc29.10-0.75-2.51

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting