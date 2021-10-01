WhereAre They series: I felt my talent was not explored properly as an actor, says Ayesha Jhulka | Bollywood

The year was 1991. The movie was Kurbaan. And newcomer Ayesha Jhulka, paired with opposite actor Salman Khan, wowed everyone with her girl next door charm. Thus began his rise to stardom, with successes such as 1992 films Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar cement its position in Bollywood.

However, starting in 1999, she started cutting down on the number of films, and the last full-fledged film she made was Ada … a way of life in 2010. Where did she go?

I have been busy with a lot of things. I created my own foundation for animal welfare. I worked for stray animals and was behind the scenes to do my part. I also joined my husband’s business. I traveled a lot, which I couldn’t do as an actor. I would only travel with the film unit and would be back for professional engagements. I remember going to the United States once in four months, it was too hectic. It was completely out of whack, I didn’t even have time with my parents, she reveals.

HOW IT ALL BEGAN

A fashion design student at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Jhulkas’ foray into acting was pure coincidence.

I’m from Delhi and joined movies at a very young age. Children our age never used to think about what was going to happen in the future. I loved watching movies, dancing. We were in Delhi and never thought there might be an opportunity, but it happened by accident, she recalls.

Ayesha Jhulka started her career in the film Kurbaan alongside Salman Khan.

The actor adds that there was no preparation like the actors today when they launched. Now they are always surrounded by managers, they are guided by people. Basically, more than you, others shape your career. We never had any of that. When I made my first film, I didn’t even know if I would have more (work). It was like, Ek movie mein shauk pura kar lo. Then one after another came, I don’t remember planning anything. I was 16, she tells us.

Over the years, with up to five releases in a single year, things got hectic for Jhulka. She calls the busiest phase of her career a different high. But admits that doing three or four shifts in a single day has cost him dearly.

For so many years, I didn’t even have time to think about what was going on. We worked so hard, day in and day out, there wasn’t even time to enjoy what you were doing, she regrets.

STAY AWAY FROM LIGHTS FROM LIGHTS

The actor claims she consciously chose to cut back on her job after realizing she was doing too much. When I was young, I didn’t realize it. At this age you also get similar roles to running around trees, liking angles. We never thought we should be playing performance-oriented roles. Uss age mein milte bhi nahi the, all senior artists got mature roles in terms of performance, Jhulka notes.

Over the years, she realized that she couldn’t do the same typical things anymore. She reasoned, I wanted to do something that was performance oriented. I felt my talent wasn’t really explored the way I could have played. It wouldn’t have happened if I was in this mad rush. I consciously cut down on movies after my biggest hit, Brokers (1993). I’m glad I did, otherwise I would have done the same.

She also turned down many offers for TV shows. I didn’t want to do anything and everything, says Jhulka.

OPEN TO RETURN

Does she miss being in the limelight? Jhulka says she misses the arc lights instead. I might not miss being in the limelight as much, but I definitely miss working in films because it has always been my first love. I have always liked being in front of the camera, on the set. I am passionate about doing a good job. Luckily now a lot of great projects are coming my way, I am considering web shows. I am an ardent fan, she signs.