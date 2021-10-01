With tests, vaccine and velvet rope, Hollywood faces virus – deadline





It’s October 1st. Give it a week. Check out the headlines, message boards and online gossip. If the film and festival awards circuit hasn’t hit a Covid cluster by then, we can all breathe easier. Hollywood will have paved the way beyond the pandemic. Unwittingly, because, let’s face it, show business has never been populated by Florence Nightingales and Mother Teresas, the intrepid souls chasing movie awards around the world turned into a public health lab last month. Singapore is booming. Israel is fighting the breakthrough. The Harvard Business School, heavily vaccinated, returns from a distance. HBO has We own this town on Covid break. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive. Debate rages on boosters, waning immunity and intermittent on-air infection of those who host View. Related story Gavin Newsom announces state to mandate vaccines for all students in approved age groups But Hollywood’s promotional side – as opposed to the production side, which has its own elaborate Covid protocols – has plunged headlong into the altered normality of a season of real-time, in-person, and responsive cinema. No more masks. It was a performance of bravery. Telluride went ahead (minus the usual Film Academy contingent, which abstained out of “an excess of caution”). Venice, by all reports, was clunky but functional. Toronto reported only one known case of Covid during its festival. The verdict has always fallen on month-end events – the New York City festival, a series of Academy Museum parties, love at first sight No time to die premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London. But a few more days should tell if almost uniform precautions – vaccination, half-capacity in theaters, testing in advance – actually beat the virus. (And that would be despite elastic standards and lax enforcement at certain events.) If so, it will be a remarkable achievement. The rewards business, after all, is exceptionally mobile and incredibly tactile. The stars, publicists, filmmakers, executives and types of media who work on the circuit spend an inordinate amount of time in very crowded planes and airport lounges. They are in line. They sit in dark auditoriums for hours. This year, at least, they’re trying not to kiss. But cocktails, dinners, and smiling group photos are still part of the ritual. To win an Oscar, it’s not enough to be successful, but to have some intimacy with everyone involved. As we learned from last season’s little-watched rewards programs, Zoom isn’t cutting it. Voters want to get involved. Viewers want the illusion of having been invited to the party. So they partied, these Hollywood folks, all month long, with the Tonys and Emmys on top. It’s a great experiment, a test from Pfizer, Moderna and a Johnson & Johnson vaccine that seems to have let Chris Rock down. Some false positives on View won’t mean much if we can erase the first week of October without a Hollywood push. I hope we will. If you can protect yourself from the virus with injections, tests, and a corduroy, the end is truly in sight.

