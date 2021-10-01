Netflix’s seamless portrayal of a single mother’s will to surviveExBulletin



In his 2019 memoirs, Housekeeper: hard work, low wages and a mother’s will to survive, Stephanie Land writes candidly about trying to raise her young daughter while working as a hire housekeeper. Now, a new 10-episode Netflix adaptation is bringing Land’s story to television.

Most adapted television series from books are identified in the opening credits as “based on”, but Housemaid is called “inspired by,” and there’s a lot of new fictional material added to the mix. This includes new characters and some changes to actual locations and events. But Land officially endorses the TV show’s approach, and the creative team have done a great job of making this story both compelling and relatable.

Housemaidexecutive producers of include actress Margot Robbie and veteran television writer-producer John Wells, whose credits include China Beach, IS and West wing. Wells was also a screenwriter and director on Shameless, the recently completed excellent Showtime series about a family struggling to make ends meet.

Molly Smith Metzler, another writer on Shameless, is the creator Housemaid. She wrote many Housemaid episodes, Wells directed four, and together they crafted a story fully told from a single point of view with misunderstandings, missing information, and flashes of whimsy, all as part of the mix.

Housemaid is the story of Alex, a young woman who, in the opening scene, wakes up in the middle of the night, sneaks out of the bed where her husband Sean sleeps, and carries their 2-year-old daughter, Maddie, to the car, preparing to start. We don’t know where she is going, and neither does she.

Alex (played by Margaret Qualley) has few options at the moment, let alone money. She starts off with access for just $ 18, and we see that amount decrease onscreen with every purchase of another gallon of gas or a dollar toy for Maddie.

Eventually, Alex gets a chance to interview for a job as a maid in a daily cleaning service. But to get this job, she has to find someone to look after her daughter. And with no money to pay a babysitter, her only choice is risky: her own mother, a free-spirited artist with wild sculptures and paintings, wild hair and wild, manic eyes. She is played by Andie MacDowell, who immerses himself in the play of his manic-depressive character with all the fire and energy it requires.

Qualley played dancer Ann Reinking in the FX limited series Fosse / Verdon, but it was a glamorous supporting role. His Alex is a central lead role: Housemaid is Alex’s journey every step of the way. We never know what’s going on, or who’s doing what, until Alex does. She continues to face crises, make decisions and fight bureaucracy and her family members to move forward.

HousemaidThe supporting cast of is deep and strong, but in the first few episodes the best scenes are between Alex and his mom. And it’s worth noting, even though I only found out after the fact, that MacDowell and Qualley are mother and daughter in real life.

As for Alex’s life, Housemaid never leaves his story or his point of view. Instead, the TV show finds some very inventive ways to help us understand its point of view. The most dramatic thing that happens in the first episode is happening off camera, as Alex is too far away to see it, and we only hear sound, just like her.

Later, when she’s in court fighting for custody of her daughter, all the words lawyers and judges throw back and forth turn into what she hears and we only hear the repeated phrase. “Legal legal legal”. And as she flips through the endless forms she has to fill out for job and financial aid applications, the words on the pages in her eyes and ours become more personal, more pessimistic, and much coarser.

Any description of Housemaid threatens to appear relentlessly gloomy, but it doesn’t. In the moments of joy that arise, the small victories, the unexpected manifestations of support, the true message of Housemaid is that each of those little acts of kindness is indeed what can move Alex forward. And, really, any of us.