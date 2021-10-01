Bolly Buzz: Saif Ali Khan confirms his son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s entry into Bollywood; Mouni Roy’s wedding rumors with handsome Suraj Nambiar | Hindi movie news





The weekend is here and so are we with the latest Tinsel Town updates! Rumors of Mouni Roy’s marriage to Saif Ali Khan confirming his son Ibrahim’s entry into Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh making their house a little warmer and Kriti Sanon spilling tea on his upcoming films, here are the big ones titles of the day. Rumors are rife that Mouni Roy is preparing for her “happily ever after” with her boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar. The actress could well marry her man as early as January 2022 in an exotic wedding in Dubai or Italy. Once back home, they will host a reception for their extended family and friends.



Ali Fazal, who was waiting to walk down the aisle with his beloved Richa Chaddha, spilled the beans on their wedding plans. Fazal has revealed that he plans to tie the knot in early 2022 and while no date has yet been set, there will certainly be celebrations. Saif Ali Khan confirmed today that his dashing son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also heading to Bollywood. Karan Johar helps and guide him during the whole process. Ibrahim assisted the director on his upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani”, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, across town, rumor has it that dad Shah Rukh Khan turned to his son Aryan Khan to take part in his comeback movie “Pathan”. Buzz is that Aryan takes a keen interest in the film and gives his opinion on the action scenes, given that he is an avid fan of pop culture and Hollywood movies. Since SRK wants to create a film that will appeal to young audiences, don’t be surprised if the action choreography of the film resembles that of the Matrix and Bond series.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s luxury car, apparently stolen, was reportedly found in the possession of a fake antique dealer. The car that was seized by the police had papers with Randhir Kapoor’s name on it. Kriti Sanon, who became a judge for the 2021 LIVA Miss Diva grand finale on Thursday, shared her enthusiasm for her upcoming projects like Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and star Tiger Shroff Ganapath. Revealing all the details, she said: “I’m currently filming Adipurush which will end in a month… and I’m about to start ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger in London, so it’s going to be very exciting.” Deepika and Ranveer have officially started working on their dream house in Alibaug. According to the latest reports from Friday, the lovebirds are getting together to design and decorate their new plush beach pillow. A photo that went viral on social media this morning showed the star couple with interior designer Vinita Chaitanya.

