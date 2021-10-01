Inside the reopening of the Hollywoods Academy blockbuster Museum of Motion Pictures





Coming Home: The ruby ​​slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” at the Academy Museum.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

After years of delay, the much anticipated Museum of the Academy of Cinema Museum officially opened and is a visual treat for moviegoers. The massive Glass and Concrete Museum is home to the world’s largest collection of film memorabilia and will ultimately become the top destination for locals and visitors desperate to avoid the aging Hollywood Walk of Fame. The stunning new property was designed by Pritzker Prize winning architect Renzo Piano and Renzo Piano Building Workshop, together with Gensler as executive architect. The complex consists of a seven-story 300,000 square foot building consisting of two main facilities, including a spherical theater and a rooftop terrace on Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. The other structure houses galleries and rotating exhibitions. Aerial view of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Foundation of the Academy Museum

Ruby Dorothys slippers The Wizard of Oz, the original shark model from Jaws, R2-D2 and C-3PO of Star wars, the iconic Rosebud sleigh from Citizen Kane, and Okoyes Black Panther suit, are one of the countless pieces of Hollywood history, and the experience is totally overwhelming. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Movie Stories exhibit is spread over three floors of the museum and features some of the most impressive collections in Hollywood history. Here are the best to check out when you visit. Amphibious man costume from “The Shape of Water” and mask from “Terminator”.

Jim Dobson for Forbes

COSTUMES Be sure to visit the Art Of Moviemaking gallery and head straight to Dorothys glitter slippers from The Wizard of Oz, one of the four existing pairs. The Academy cites actor Leonardo DiCaprio as the main benefactor who made it possible for the museum to exhibit the legendary shoes. More than forty costumes and design sketches on display in the Identity Gallery represent a long period of cinema history, including Gentlemen Prefer blondes and The Sorcerer. Among my favorites were pieces from The Wiz, Middle (with 10,000 silk flowers), and the highlight of the feathered show of Rocket man. Backdrop of Mount Rushmore from the movie “North by Northwest”.

Jim Dobson for Forbes

ANIMATION Animation The gallery explores hand-drawn, stop-motion and digital animation and celebrates the achievements of the artists behind the best animated films. The highlight of the animated exhibit is Alfred Hitchcock’s remarkably realistic two-story backdrop of Mount Rushmore. From north to north-west. Costumes and original items from “Star Wars,” ET “and” Black Panther “.

Jim Dobson for Forbes

ACCESSORIES, SETS, COSTUMES The Encounters Gallery showcases art from the worlds of sci-fi, fantasy and horror, with original sets, costumes and iconic characters including C-3PO, a full-body animatronic ET, Okoye and Edward Scissorhands. The amphibious man costume of The shape of water also joins other sci-fi, fantasy, and horror designs on the third floor. Bruce, the last shark from the movie “Jaws” adorns the entrance escalators leading to the museum.

Jim Dobson for Forbes

HAIR AND MAKEUP A makeup and hairstyle exhibit features prosthetics from iconic movies. The effects gallery focuses on memorable special and visual effects moments in movies, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Avatar. The Cinema stories continues in the Rolex Gallery with an installation space co-hosted by a rotating roster of international film artists, starting with his first installation in honor of director Pedro Almodvar. Also featured in the gallery is the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. Watch 6239 belonging to Paul Newman, donated by his wife, Joanne Woodward. Paul Newmans Paul Newman is the most expensive Rolex ever sold after being auctioned off for $ 17.8 million in 2017. Rolex is one of the founders of the museum and organized the exhibition of the watch by its confidential owner . Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 6239 owned by Paul Newman

Jim Dobson for Forbes

Four nights of celebrations led to the opening on September 30, including a black-tie gala in which Lady Gaga performed in front of an elite celebrity audience. Tickets for the Academy Museum ($ 25 for adults) are only available by booking online in advance through the Academy Museums website. The original Rosebud sled from “Citizen Kane”.

Jim Dobson for Forbes



