Princess Beatrice named her daughter in honor of Queen Elizabeth





Princess Beatrice followed his cousin Prince harry‘s lead in honoring their grandmother queen elizabeth naming her newborn daughter after the monarch. The royal and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, officially announced the news of their baby’s arrival via a statement on the Buckingham Palace Instagram account on Friday that said, Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. The couple said: We’re all fine and Wolfie is Sienna’s best big brother. This personal note was shared with a photo of the baby’s footprints with his date of birth and name written at the bottom. The middle name Elizabeth is a tribute to the child’s great-grandmother who has become something of a tradition within the royal family. Not only Prince Harry and Meghan markle recently named their daughter Lilibet Diane after the family nickname of the queen, but the middle name of Prince william and Kate Middletonthe daughter of Charlotte is also Elizabeth, just like Zara Tindall and Pierre Phillips two girls. Mozzi shared a heartfelt post about becoming a father for the second time on his own social media accounts, excited about his growing family which also includes his 5-year-old son. Christopher Wolfie Mapelli Mozzi, of his previous relationship with Dara huang. Our life together has just started, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that lie ahead, there wrote on Instagram. I feel so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week a friend told me the sweetest of sayings. That with each child you develop a whole new heart. Sienna Elizabeth is the twelfth great-granddaughter of Queens and the second granddaughter of Beatrices’ parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Like the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markles, and Princess EugenieHis son, Beatrice, and Mozzis’ daughter will not receive a title, although Beatrice is tenth to the throne. Only the grandchildren of the monarch by the male line are automatically entitled to the styling of SAR. However, their daughter could inherit the title of countess from her father who is an Italian count. More great stories from Vanity Show Met Gala 2021: see the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

