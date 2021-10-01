Every James Bond actor ranked from least to deadliest

Daniel Craig was crowned James Bond the deadliest of them.

According to a new study compiled by FandomSpot.com, the 007 star has killed on average every 2 minutes 30 seconds, with those numbers not yet factored into her death toll from the new No time to die.

Using external data and research from the James Bond franchise, they found that Craig averaged 59 kills per film during his first four films as the world’s most famous secret agent.

His predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, was the closest challenger to Bond’s deadliest title, with the Irish actor averaging 26 murders per film.

Craig was found to be nearly twice as deadly as Brosnan and three times as deadly as Bond oldest Roger Moore, who starred in seven 007 films but recorded an average of 17 murders per film.

Researchers revisited the 26 Bond films released before No time to die and the work of the seven actors who have played 007 since Sean Connery made the role famous in 1962 Dr No.

The second deadliest Bond, Brosnan, managed one kill every 4 minutes and 55 seconds during his four outings in 007 while, perhaps surprisingly, David Niven, who played the secret agent only once in the 1967 parody version of Casino Royale, killed every 6 minutes and 50 seconds.

One of the biggest shocks, meanwhile, involved the original Bond, Connery, who only managed 11 kills per film at the rate of one every 10 minutes and 35 seconds.

It was only slightly better than Welshman Timothy Dalton, who managed 10 kills per film, with one kill every 13 minutes and 15 seconds despite only starring in two Bond films compared to six for the Scotsman.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, George Lazenby ranked as the least lethal of all the Bonds, with the model-turned-actor having committed just six murders in his sole outing as 007 in fan-favorite cult film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

FandomSpot.com’s Alyssa Celatti said they were “surprised” to find Craig was the deadliest Bond to date.

“As avowed film geeks, we loved making the list and hope the ranking turns out to be interesting for movie and 007 lovers around the world! I guess the question now is how good Daniel is he ready to be in the new movie and keep his killer crown? “

The full ranking can be viewed below:

7. Georges Lazenby

– 6 kills per film

– One kill every 23 minutes and 33 seconds

– 6 kills in total

6. Timothy Dalton

– 10 kills per film

– One kill every 13 minutes and 15 seconds

– 20 kills in total

5. Sean Connery

– 11 kills per film

– One kill every 10 minutes 35 seconds

– 68 kills in total

4. Roger Moore

– 17 kills per film

– One kill every 7 minutes and 32 seconds

– 121 killed in total

3. David Niven

– 19 kills per film

– One kill every 6 minutes and 50 seconds

– 19 kills in total

2. Pierce Brosnan

– 26 kills per film

– One kill every 4 minutes and 55 seconds

– 103 killed in total

1. Daniel Craig

– 59 kills per film

– One kill every 2 minutes and 30 seconds

– 235 killed in total

Craig might lead the way when it comes to murders, but that’s a different story when it comes to ranking the best Bond movie of all.

The 007 initially does a little better when it comes to naming the best Bond themes, with at least two entries coming from the Craig era.