‘Cruel Intentions’ update in the works on Amazon’s IMDb TV – The Hollywood Reporter





Cruel Intentions receives televised treatment again. Five years after NBC passed on a sequel to the film’s original writer-director’s 1999 hit, Amazon’s IMDb TV is developing a college reboot of the feature film starring Selma Blair, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. The new take is from writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman (Amazon’s upcoming film i know what you did last summer update) and comes with one of the film’s original producers, Neal Moritz, attached. According to IMDb TV, it revolves around two ruthless siblings who will do anything to stay on top. In this case, from the hierarchy of Greek life in an elite college in Washington, DC. After a brutal incident of hazing threatens the entire Pan-Hellenic system, they will do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Moritz is the only link to the original movie attached to the IMDb TV socket. The NBC sequel hails from Cruel Intentions writer-director Roger Kumble and Moritz. They were joined by Lindsey Rosin and Jordan Ross, the duo behind the musical parody of the photo that was staged in Los Angeles. The couple’s dispatch to the Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles in 2016 drew the film’s four central stars, including Blair, Witherspoon, Phillippe and Gellar. Kumble kept in touch with Ross and Rosin after blessing the musical parody. The NBC drama had been considered for a niche for the summer of 2017, with protracted talks between producers Sony Pictures Television and NBC reportedly focused on lowering license fees for stacking rights. Sources at the time said NBC’s decision to switch was based on its heavy midseason roster and lack of room on its schedule for the series. Fisher and Goodman will write the script and executive production alongside Moritz and his original film colleague Pavun Shetty. Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Bruce Mellon will also be the executive producers. Sony TV is back in the studio again. IMDb TV launched in January 2019 and has built up an impressive list of library content as it appears to compete with similar free and ad-supported streaming platforms. The service is also home to original scripted series, including the Leverage update, an Amazon spin-off Bosch, Alex Cavalier and newly commissioned series like the Tegan and Sara-inspired entry by Clea DuVall High school and that of Dick Wolf On call.

