From BJP leaders to Bollywood actors, Haryana police review raises ‘irrelevant’ questions

Chandigarh:What is the most distinguished characteristic of the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Minister of the Interior of Haryana, Anil Vij? Name the government minister BJP in Uttarakhand who is linked to Haryana? Name the BJP MP from Haryana whose father recently passed away? Who contested the BJP ticket in Baroda’s byelection?

Who is Baby Rani Maurya?

Who is the BJP Haryana State President? Who is the Minister of Finance and Minister of Tourism of Haryana? Who is the president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad?

These are some of the questions that aspirants to the posts of 463 sub-inspectors in BJP-led Haryana state found themselves answering on the exam.

More than one lakh candidates sat for the exam, which was held on September 26, in two shifts, men appeared in the morning shift and women in the evening shift. The two articles had 100 questions each.

The Evening Candidates Diary also posed the curious question: which of these four actresses (Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Mallika Sherawat and Madhuri Dixit) was present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Beti bachao campaign six years ago in Haryana?

“We then searched the internet and found out that the actress who supported Prime Minister Modi was Madhuri Dixit. But many of us failed to write the correct answer, ”said Meenu Joom of Rohtak, who wrote the exam. Thread.

Most of us got it wrong because we thought it would be Parineeti Chopra as she was the Haryana government’s brand ambassador for the program, she added.

Expressing her disappointment, she added that several questions focused on BJP leaders as if most of the candidates had an intrinsic knowledge of the party and how it works.

Joom’s concerns are valid because in such contests even a single question has an impact on a candidate’s ranking.

I had carefully read the Indian Penal Code and the history of the police before taking the exam. But there were hardly any questions testing us on Indian laws, she said.

Undisputed triviality

The name of the president of Haryanas Gau Seva Aayog and the role of a sub-inspector may not be closely related to each other, but not according to those who compiled the morning newspaper.

A question for the evening spell was: who is the chairman of the Haryana school board? This too is again linked to the ruling party.

Others:

Who presented the Haryana budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year during the first term of the BJP government? What is the name of a former chief minister who was also the father of the new chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai?

Another question, which also had nothing to do with the topic of the review, asked which of these actresses (Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar and Mallika Sherawat) is the daughter-in-law of a famous cricketer from the Haryana.

The correct answer is Kareena Kapoor, wife of Saif Ali Khan whose father Mansoor Ali Khan was an Indian cricketer.

The sub-inspector exam also aimed to find out from the candidates who was the lead actress in the Bollywood film. NH-10.

However, there was a question in the morning shift diary that was unrelated to BJP. “Khéla Hobe”: in which state election did this word become famous?

HSSC president apologizes for “irrelevant” questions

The newspaper even had a question about the chairman of the Haryana Personnel Selection Commission (HSSC), the agency that organized the exam.

“The president of HSSC is Bhopal Singh Khadri. What do we mean by “Khadri”? The options were: caste or community name, family tribe name, belong to the Khadar region, or none of the above.

Talk to Thread, Bhopal Singh Khadri said the correct answer was none of the above. He said that Khadri is a name of Chhachhrauli tehsil village of Haryanas Yamunanagar district.

Affixing the name of the village is a common trend among politicians in Punjab and Haryana like Parkash Singh Badal or Om Parkash Chautala, he said.

When asked what he had to say about the exam, Khadri replied: I apologize for this exam. I agree that many questions were irrelevant and should not have been there at all.

Even the question about me is irrelevant. We have already discussed the matter and sent a notice to the agency that prepared the questionnaire. We may blacklist him after the agency replies, he said.

He added that to avoid the risk of paper leaks, a confidentiality clause is mandatory which ensures that no one interferes with the work of the exam paper preparers. But we never thought the agency would include such questions. Next time around, we will make it mandatory that the agency that will be hired to prepare the questions submit a question bank, which will then be evaluated in the utmost secrecy to rule out any unimportant questions. “

He added that the issue should not be politicized and that it is not as if the issues are deliberately included in the interest of a political party. The Haryana government is not happy with the review. We will ensure that this does not happen again in the future, ”he said.

Several candidates request cancellation of the exam

Another candidate who took the exam, Sandeep Singh, said these questions are not based on general knowledge or related to recruiting sub-inspectors.

We call on the state government to cancel the review and renew it. It is a question of our future. Thousands of candidates showed up for the exam and how a bad question would impact our ranking. There were several questions that weren’t relevant and we didn’t know how to answer them, he said.

He added that for a state that has so many accomplishments in the sport, there was virtually no question on the subject.

We are supposed to know people like Neeraj Chopra or Bajrang Punia, not “who is the leader of BJP working as chairman of boards and companies”, “he said.

Khadri, however, ruled out a review. He said the exam was the same for all candidates. In a few centers in Gurgaon, a different set of questions was distributed to around 600 candidates. We are trying to figure out how to handle the problem, he said.