Bernardo Quesney on the fears of an aging actor who wants to change

Chilean writer-actor-director Bernardo Quesney doesn’t have all the answers. If he did, he says, he wouldn’t be making movies. “If anyone is very clear on what they want to say or intends to say,” he said. Variety, “they should write an essay, not a script.”

Quesney’s third feature, “History and Geography,” is screened in the Works in Progress section of this year’s Guadalajara Film Festival. It tells the story of Gioconda Martinez, an aging actress from an iconic theatrical family, who tries to shake up the comedic image that stuck to her when she starred in a blockbuster TV series. Now she wants to be taken seriously. She returns to her hometown to stage a play about the Mapuche, an indigenous people who were mistreated not only by the Spanish conquerors, but also by more modern Chileans. Much to her chagrin, she quickly discovers that her turn as a TV star didn’t endear her to audiences as much as she thought.

Ahead of the start of this year’s Guadalajara Film Festival, Quesney made it clear to Variety that what is described above is only the plot of “Historia y Geografia”. There’s a lot more going on in the movie.

Did you base the main character, Giocondo Martinez, on a real person? Is this someone you know?

When “A Fantastic Woman” won the Oscar for Best Non-English Language Film in 2017, a Chilean comedian, a man of about 60, produced a play called “Una mujer Fantastic”, in which he performed. disguised as a woman and completely ridiculed. the LGBTQ movement. At first I just couldn’t believe it, but decided to try and figure out exactly what he was doing.

Was this a very old-fashioned attempt at humor? Is it possible for someone to be so disconnected from the world around them? And what exactly were we laughing at?

I have spent many years in the company of actors and actresses, and they all seem to live in a very fragile world, full of insecurity and instability, both emotionally and economically. From the moment they enter drama school, they experience a storm of personal dissatisfaction that accompanies them all their lives.

It shows in everything they do, in their decisions, in their social networks, in their fear of disappearing and that no one knows who they are. The idea behind the film was to take those fears and incorporate them into a character who really wants to change.

The protagonist’s reaction to Haitians in the film is both puzzling and contradictory. Is it a reflection of Chilean society? Are Haitians Mapuche of modern times?

Although there was a social explosion that cemented the base to allow new perceptions of our identities, for much of that time Chile, a country deep in Latin America, suffered a crisis of ‘identity.

For a long time, being Mapuche was synonymous with mockery and their suffering was considered a thing of the past. What I am saying is not new. But to fully understand it, you have to apply this not only to the reality of the Mapuche, but to the reality of Chile and the distortion of who we are.

In the film, the protagonist makes a contradictory comparison and takes the term “cultural appropriation” to the extreme. But the idea is not to make fun of her, even if, in general, Gioconda is an actress on edge. And at one point, his comparison, as basic as it is, unites two worlds that are otherwise separate. Isn’t that what Don Francisco did when, on his show “Sabado Gigante”, he made fun of those people who had been detained and then disappeared?

In the end, I think Gioconda’s logic will always be linked to his televisual, cynical and capitalist past.

“God gives bread to those who have no teeth” is a phrase that is repeated throughout the film. Do you know where it came from and why do you use it as a kind of chorus?

“God gives bread to those who have no teeth” is the central concept of the film and of our protagonist. A Chilean translation could be “está mal repartido el chancho” or “the pig is badly distributed”. When the protagonist of a sitcom says this all the time, he is referring to an era, to a humor that reflects dictatorship and Catholicism. It evokes an acceptance of what touched you and that is very good. It’s the humor of mockery.

Until recently, the comedy that we saw on TV made fun of homosexuals, the poor, even dwarfs. I am not talking about years and years, I am talking about very recently. It changes and I love it. But our protagonist is on a hinge. She is between her heritage and the changing Chile.

This is your third feature. Could you explain how / if the three films relate to each other and how they are different?

I think all three films encompass representation in various forms. In “Efectos Especiales” and “Historia y Geografia” the representation is clearer because we talk about themes and stage them, albeit in a wrong way. In “Desastres Naturales”, the idea is to represent the student movement in the space of 70 minutes. And in those 70 minutes, we were able to see all aspects of these years of mobilization.

In all three films, the main character is lost and what they are looking for contradicts who they really are. But this time, I wanted to give it a spin and question other things. Usually, in the movies, accepting yourself is seen as something positive. Could it really be something negative? Is being disconnected really bad or being judged? Is it possible that in the end our narratives and the logic of our scenarios end up being moralistic? What I want to do the least is teach or give a lecture.

I have the impression that the cinema must completely distance itself from sermons. I understand the power of speech, but I prefer the phone game where we say something that is then passed from person to person until it comes back to us completely different.

This is how I see the decoding of speech.

