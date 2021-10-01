Eva Marcille goes from ‘Housewives’ to Madame | Entertainment





Eva Marcille loves playing Marilyn Deville, aka Madame, in the new BET + series "All the Queen's Men". "She runs the city of Atlanta, she has several businesses," Marcille told CNN. "She's a businesswoman at heart. Her goal in life is to be successful by building an empire." The character does this through a nightclub called "Eden", which features dancers and where "all forbidden things are allowed". "That's what this show really is," Marcille said. "These are female bosses, who run the city with men who serve as their toys." It's definitely a different vibe for Marcille, who rose to prominence years ago in "America's Next Top Model" and more recently in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". Marcille said she was thrilled to be working on the Tyler Perry series in which she plays the lair mother of a group of strippers. "I love that I'm their protector, I'm their supplier, I'm the one they go to when they get in trouble," Marcille said of her character. "I also love that I can offer an outlet as a woman to other powerful women." The series is based on the popular 2014 book "Ladies Night", written by Christian Keyes, who is also a writer on the series. He told CNN he originally wrote it as a screenplay in 2010, finished it in 2011, "started pitching it and got a bunch of no's," wrote the novel in 2014, a tried to present it as a show again in 2015 and finally saw his vision come to fruition all those years later. "He landed where he was supposed to, the Tyler Perry studios," Keyes said. "He's got a team of black female rockstars there – I call them 'The Avengers' – and they took what I wrote and challenged me to do something even better. "It's great to see what it's turned out to be, this is where it's supposed to be and I'm excited to see where it's going," Keyes said. Marcille is hoping this goes in the direction of a fun escape for the public. "Jump in our world, play in our world," she said. "I really want to inspire women to be who you want to be in your truth. We don't have to cover it up anymore." The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

