Bollywood actor Dino Morea looks back on the difficult phase of his acting career







Dino Morea

Image Credit: IANS

Actor Dino Morea, who is currently enjoying the success of his roles on recent OTT shows such as The Empire, Tandav and Hostages, had been going through a rough patch in his acting career over the past few years. In an interview with ANI, Morea recalled a phase of his life when makers only contacted him for mediocre projects. I have been waiting for great opportunities for a very long time. I didn’t say yes to mediocre or terrible roles that happened to me from 2011 to 2017 and 2018. I said no to all these projects. I kept saying no. I was really worried if someone ever approached me for good roles, but at the same time, I kept working on myself. I just prepared myself so that if someone offered me a good role, I could go on set and shoot properly, he said. Morea, who made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999, believes his thirst for good work resulted in a brilliant second round. I was hungry. I was hungry for a good job. And I think when you’re hungry, and you’re ready, and you’re ready, the universe just gives it to you. I feel that all the red lights in my career have turned green now. The wait was worth it. It was scary, but it was worth it, he added, thanking his fans for showering him with abundant love for his performance as antagonist Muhammad Shaybani Khan in The Empire. In addition to trying his hand at various acting roles, Morea is also busy with his stint as a producer. I’m enjoying that time right now, you know, when it rains, it rains. I want to be so involved in the industry, I want to create content, I want to play in great content, and I want to produce great content. So I’m in a very good space right now. It’s a good time. Now is the perfect time to create content. Everyone is raising the bar … So I’m in the right place at the right time and I really hope to make this a special time for me, ”said Morea with a beaming smile.

