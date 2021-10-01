“The Crown” actor Daniel Donskoy, first Jewish host of the German Film Awards – The Hollywood Reporter

People find it difficult to place Daniel Donskoy. That’s just how he likes it.

“In London, people were like, ‘Are you South African?’ Yes. ‘Danish?’ Yes. I always say yes. I’m whatever you want me to be, ”says the 31-year-old actor, born in Moscow and raised in Germany, Israel and the UK. “I was lucky people couldn’t rank me. He lets everything be. If I only took roles based on my identity, I never got a job. How many jobs are there for a Russian-German-Jewish-British-Israeli? “

In the case of Donskoy, in fact, not bad. He played a Grand Duke (in the PBS series Victoria) and a Soviet general (on the BBC spy thriller SS-GB), an Israeli gangster in HBO Counter attack, a Latin-speaking warrior (in Netflix’s German historical drama Barbarians), and Lady Diana’s lover, James Hewitt in the final season of The crown. (Like Hewitt, Donskoy, who holds a muscular 6 ′ 3 ″ in his socks, is a natural ginger.)

In Germany, Donskoy is best known for Saint-Maïk, a popular sitcom on the nationwide RTL network in which he plays a crook posing as a small town priest (think TVLand Impastor with more umlauts).

Donskoy’s latest role is as host of the 2021 German Film Awards, the German version of the Oscars, to be held in Berlin on Friday night.

“In preparation, I watched all of the Neil Patrick Harris awards show, I watched Hugh Jackman. There will be dancing, singing, all of that, ”he said. “Which is not common for German award shows.”

Donskoy, who occasionally works in the moonlight as a musician – he released his first EP Didn’t i say it in 2019 – even recorded an original track, titled Kino is Geil (Cinema is Sexy), especially for the occasion (see below).

“The Germans, the German film industry, have a hard time really partying, patting each other on the back. But that’s what I want, a real celebration of German cinema, ”he says.

Donskoy wasn’t even supposed to be an actor. He studied marine biology and media management before trying (and failing) to gain a foothold in the world of ballet, opera and musical theater. On a whim, he auditioned for a theater school in Munich.

“But a professor there told me that the German system, which is all about artistic expression, of ‘finding yourself’ was not for me, and he was right. I went home and Google searched for “London Acting School”. I found a school [London’s Arts Educational School] applied, got a scholarship and left. This is how it has always been with me. Completely random. No plan at all.

Donskoy worked in London’s West End and did spots on UK series including Detectors, Victim and Victoria, before a (random) meeting in London brought him back to Germany for the Saint-Maïk job. This, in turn, led to an offer by German public broadcaster WDR to host a late-night talk show: Friday night Jews (Friday night Jews). The concept allowed Donskoy to interview prominent German Jewish figures, including writer Max Czollek, actress Susan Sideropoulos and rapper Ben Salomo, about what it means to be Jewish in today’s Germany. .

Daniel Donskoy with German Jewish author Max Czollek on the award-winning German late-night show “Freitagnacht Jews”

Christian priests / WDR

“When they first asked me: do you want to do a talk show about being Jewish in Germany? I thought: fuck no! But I realized that this show could be about any marginalized group, ”he says. “And I learned for myself how differently the Jews see their identity.”

Raised in a secular family – “I have Bar Mitzvah-ed, that’s about it” – Donskoy says his experiences of moving between countries and cultures have helped him understand identity, Jewish or other, as more “the image that people give of you” than anything fixed or inherent.

“I came to Germany as an immigrant, baby, so for a long time it was my identity,” he explains. “Then when I discovered my Jewish identity, I started wearing a Star of David and being the ‘cool German Jew’. But when I went to Israel, where everyone is Jewish, I suddenly became German: “Daniel the Nazi”.

He emphasizes the irony of Friday night Jews winning the local equivalent of an Emmy for Best Talk Show Thursday, Sept. 16 – Yom Kippur.

“So you’re talking to a Jew who spent Yom Kippur at an award ceremony in Germany. And I got drunk afterwards, ”he jokes. “God forgive me.”

For tonight’s awards ceremony in Berlin, Donskoy hopes to try out a whole new identity: that of the versatile German Jewish artist. It’s something the audience here hasn’t seen in a long, long time.