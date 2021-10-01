Entertainment
“The Crown” actor Daniel Donskoy, first Jewish host of the German Film Awards – The Hollywood Reporter
People find it difficult to place Daniel Donskoy. That’s just how he likes it.
“In London, people were like, ‘Are you South African?’ Yes. ‘Danish?’ Yes. I always say yes. I’m whatever you want me to be, ”says the 31-year-old actor, born in Moscow and raised in Germany, Israel and the UK. “I was lucky people couldn’t rank me. He lets everything be. If I only took roles based on my identity, I never got a job. How many jobs are there for a Russian-German-Jewish-British-Israeli? “
In the case of Donskoy, in fact, not bad. He played a Grand Duke (in the PBS series Victoria) and a Soviet general (on the BBC spy thriller SS-GB), an Israeli gangster in HBO Counter attack, a Latin-speaking warrior (in Netflix’s German historical drama Barbarians), and Lady Diana’s lover, James Hewitt in the final season of The crown. (Like Hewitt, Donskoy, who holds a muscular 6 ′ 3 ″ in his socks, is a natural ginger.)
In Germany, Donskoy is best known for Saint-Maïk, a popular sitcom on the nationwide RTL network in which he plays a crook posing as a small town priest (think TVLand Impastor with more umlauts).
Donskoy’s latest role is as host of the 2021 German Film Awards, the German version of the Oscars, to be held in Berlin on Friday night.
“In preparation, I watched all of the Neil Patrick Harris awards show, I watched Hugh Jackman. There will be dancing, singing, all of that, ”he said. “Which is not common for German award shows.”
Donskoy, who occasionally works in the moonlight as a musician – he released his first EP Didn’t i say it in 2019 – even recorded an original track, titled Kino is Geil (Cinema is Sexy), especially for the occasion (see below).
“The Germans, the German film industry, have a hard time really partying, patting each other on the back. But that’s what I want, a real celebration of German cinema, ”he says.
Donskoy wasn’t even supposed to be an actor. He studied marine biology and media management before trying (and failing) to gain a foothold in the world of ballet, opera and musical theater. On a whim, he auditioned for a theater school in Munich.
“But a professor there told me that the German system, which is all about artistic expression, of ‘finding yourself’ was not for me, and he was right. I went home and Google searched for “London Acting School”. I found a school [London’s Arts Educational School] applied, got a scholarship and left. This is how it has always been with me. Completely random. No plan at all.
Donskoy worked in London’s West End and did spots on UK series including Detectors, Victim and Victoria, before a (random) meeting in London brought him back to Germany for the Saint-Maïk job. This, in turn, led to an offer by German public broadcaster WDR to host a late-night talk show: Friday night Jews (Friday night Jews). The concept allowed Donskoy to interview prominent German Jewish figures, including writer Max Czollek, actress Susan Sideropoulos and rapper Ben Salomo, about what it means to be Jewish in today’s Germany. .
“When they first asked me: do you want to do a talk show about being Jewish in Germany? I thought: fuck no! But I realized that this show could be about any marginalized group, ”he says. “And I learned for myself how differently the Jews see their identity.”
Raised in a secular family – “I have Bar Mitzvah-ed, that’s about it” – Donskoy says his experiences of moving between countries and cultures have helped him understand identity, Jewish or other, as more “the image that people give of you” than anything fixed or inherent.
“I came to Germany as an immigrant, baby, so for a long time it was my identity,” he explains. “Then when I discovered my Jewish identity, I started wearing a Star of David and being the ‘cool German Jew’. But when I went to Israel, where everyone is Jewish, I suddenly became German: “Daniel the Nazi”.
He emphasizes the irony of Friday night Jews winning the local equivalent of an Emmy for Best Talk Show Thursday, Sept. 16 – Yom Kippur.
“So you’re talking to a Jew who spent Yom Kippur at an award ceremony in Germany. And I got drunk afterwards, ”he jokes. “God forgive me.”
For tonight’s awards ceremony in Berlin, Donskoy hopes to try out a whole new identity: that of the versatile German Jewish artist. It’s something the audience here hasn’t seen in a long, long time.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/daniel-donskoy-german-film-awards-first-jewish-host-the-crown-1235023841/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]