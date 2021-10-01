Inside Nina Dobrev’s European-inspired Hollywood home





Nina Dobrev has worked in Hollywood since the 2000s, when she started acting in hits like Degraded, The vampire diary, and Charlie’s world. But her four-bedroom home in Los Angeles isn’t your typical West Hollywood pad. Dobrev, who is Bulgarian and spent part of his childhood in the south of France, looked at his heritage when designing interiors. While an airy sense of Californian freshness is evident in the elegant brass details and locally sourced art and furnishings, its careful preservation of the residence’s late 1920s Spanish-style architecture offers a sense of European elegance. Like many who have plunged into a remodeling frenzy over the past year, the pandemic was what prompted Dobrev to do a redesign. I used to say that I lived most of my life on the plane, because I constantly travel for business and pleasure, says Nina Dobrev to A D. But the pandemic was my first home for an extended period, she says, explaining that the very first thing she did was paint the entire exterior of the house herself. Maybe it’s my frugal side, the Bulgarian girl from Eastern Europe who was like, I don’t wanna pay a lot of money for a bunch of people to come and paint this, and I’m boredshe laughs. Either way, she went to Home Depot for a pressure washer and some paint, and started coating the house’s mustard yellow exterior in a cool matte white. That’s not to say that Dobrev is a minimalist when it comes to color: Oh no, Nina wasn’t afraid of color, says Charlie Barstein, who, under his eponymous company, Charlie Barstein interiorsworked with Dobrev during the pandemic to remodel his home. His biggest challenge, and the focal point of the house, was Dobrev’s cooking. With olive green cabinetry and textured terra cotta floors, it’s reminiscent of a beautifully decorated French country kitchen area that’s really meant to be used. European influences can be seen elsewhere as well, from vintage terracotta tiles imported from Italy to retro styling Ilve range (also Italian). Barstein even added a butler’s pantry, which he decorated with a piece of art found in a local showroom. Nina Dobrev sits outside her California home. The most significant change was the removal of a wall which was part of the original architecture of the buildings in 1929. By blocking out the dining room, he effectively created a cramped kitchen-kitchen that Dobrev rarely used. It wasn’t that bad when she was jumping across the country in different settings, but, as Dobrev says, my old kitchen was my 20s kitchen, and now it’s my adult, 30s kitchen.

