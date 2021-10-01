Entertainment
Fun, but not much is happening
I entered this film without knowing anything about the principle, but I’m a big fan of the cast. You’ll remember Gerard Butler from his most famous role in 300, but he’s starred in countless action movies (check out Greenland.) Plus, his name sheet Teddy is played by Frank Grillo.
To be honest, I’m surprised he hasn’t become more of a top star. He was the best part of the Purge sequels and I was excited to see how the two actors played each other. Director Joe Carnahan seems to have action flicks like Bread and Butter. It’s random, however, The Gray with Liam Neeson was FANTASTIC! Side note Frank Grillo was also in this.
On the film.
Immediately I felt the cinematography and music sounded like a 70s B movie. I leaned in and mentioned the Quentin Tarantino movies. The old-fashioned, the exaggerated violence and the almost ironic game. Yes, we get it here and IT WORKS. We see a car driving down the highway from different angles, then meet one of our main Teddy (Grillo) who is in the hot water. He’s a crook and he’s wronged the worst people and they want him dead. He’s panicking, and the excessive gambling is there and awesome! He hits a rookie cop named Valerie (Louder) to be arrested. Will he be safe at the police station?
We then meet Viddick (Butler) who crushes his car in the same car Teddy (Grillo) left on purpose. He wants to be locked up with him. We realize Viddick is a hit man sent to take down Teddy. This is how I feel when the film is working. The two tracks are in opposite cells and the dialogue, like I said, is over the top and cheesy, but it works. They both have great chemistry together and when rookie cop Valerie (Louder) steps in at various points to step into the conversation, it adds a nice twist to things. What you think is a quiet movie filled with dialogue is changing fast. More contract killers are on the way.
I wouldn’t want to say more about the plot, but I will say that this movie even works as it gets a cookie cutter at times. I had a feeling I was going to predict the end. I was right but also wrong. It didn’t change the point of seeing a movie called COPSHOP.
It was fun. We have fun and laughed and shook our heads in amazement. If you are a fan of the nerdy B movies. Watch this movie. The actors all work well together and blend together well and the score helps make a mediocre movie a little better. If the plot had more twists and turns and wasn’t that thin as paper, I think we would have had one that we really remember. Unfortunately, even with a stellar cast, there isn’t much for them to do. They are stuck in the local jail almost immediately, and then we are at an impasse. Always fun! Always worth seeing with short run time, you could do a lot worse. 3 out of 5 stars!
Sources
2/ https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/features/entertainment/67284/fun-but-not-much-going-on
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]