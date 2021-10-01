Fun, but not much is happening

I entered this film without knowing anything about the principle, but I’m a big fan of the cast. You’ll remember Gerard Butler from his most famous role in 300, but he’s starred in countless action movies (check out Greenland.) Plus, his name sheet Teddy is played by Frank Grillo.

To be honest, I’m surprised he hasn’t become more of a top star. He was the best part of the Purge sequels and I was excited to see how the two actors played each other. Director Joe Carnahan seems to have action flicks like Bread and Butter. It’s random, however, The Gray with Liam Neeson was FANTASTIC! Side note Frank Grillo was also in this.

On the film.

Immediately I felt the cinematography and music sounded like a 70s B movie. I leaned in and mentioned the Quentin Tarantino movies. The old-fashioned, the exaggerated violence and the almost ironic game. Yes, we get it here and IT WORKS. We see a car driving down the highway from different angles, then meet one of our main Teddy (Grillo) who is in the hot water. He’s a crook and he’s wronged the worst people and they want him dead. He’s panicking, and the excessive gambling is there and awesome! He hits a rookie cop named Valerie (Louder) to be arrested. Will he be safe at the police station?

We then meet Viddick (Butler) who crushes his car in the same car Teddy (Grillo) left on purpose. He wants to be locked up with him. We realize Viddick is a hit man sent to take down Teddy. This is how I feel when the film is working. The two tracks are in opposite cells and the dialogue, like I said, is over the top and cheesy, but it works. They both have great chemistry together and when rookie cop Valerie (Louder) steps in at various points to step into the conversation, it adds a nice twist to things. What you think is a quiet movie filled with dialogue is changing fast. More contract killers are on the way.

I wouldn’t want to say more about the plot, but I will say that this movie even works as it gets a cookie cutter at times. I had a feeling I was going to predict the end. I was right but also wrong. It didn’t change the point of seeing a movie called COPSHOP.

It was fun. We have fun and laughed and shook our heads in amazement. If you are a fan of the nerdy B movies. Watch this movie. The actors all work well together and blend together well and the score helps make a mediocre movie a little better. If the plot had more twists and turns and wasn’t that thin as paper, I think we would have had one that we really remember. Unfortunately, even with a stellar cast, there isn’t much for them to do. They are stuck in the local jail almost immediately, and then we are at an impasse. Always fun! Always worth seeing with short run time, you could do a lot worse. 3 out of 5 stars!