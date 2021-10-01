Austin Shakespeare to present BOLLYWOOD TWELFTH NIGHT





Austin Shakespeare will be back at Long Center’s Rollins Theater this fall with Bollywood Twelfth Night Nov. 5-21, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, starting at $ 24, are available at The Long Center. One of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, Bollywood Twelfth Night will feature dances by Prakash Mohandas and songs by singer-songwriter Austin Nagavalli. “We will be celebrating our comeback in person in front of the audience with the most colorful costumes, sets and lighting, as well as upbeat music and dance,” said the artistic director. Anne Ciccolella. Manali Sunkara will play Viola, a young woman disguised as a servant boy Cesario in the fantasy world of Illyia. Viola falls head over heels in love with her boss, Duke Orsino, played by guest New York artist Tamil Periasamy. Orsino sends Viola, on his behalf, to woo Olivia, the woman he loves – played by Michelle Jackson. Twelfth Night is also beloved for the comedic subplot that revolves around the super serious servant Malvolio who is made to wear yellow stockings to also woo his boss, Olivia. Ben wolfe will return to Austin Shakespeare as the maniac Malvolio. Other members of the company include Ev Lunning as Sir Toby Belch, a constant drinker; Max Green as awkward suitor Sir Andrew Aguecheek; Chuck Winkler as sincere friend Antonio; and Srini Raghavan as comedian Fabian, as well as Sea Captain. Natalie Crane as Maria, Meredith O’Brien as Feste the Clown and Josh Kok as Sebastian are new to the company. The costumes are designed by Aaron Kubacak; the decor is designed by Evonne Paik Griffin; lighting designed by Patrick W. Anthony. The Long Center’s Covid protocols require a negative COVID-19 test or voluntary proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend indoor events. Masks should be worn at all times, except while actively eating or drinking. For more information visit https://thelongcenter.org/covid-updates/. ###

