Today’s list of famous birthdays for October 1, 2021 includes celebrities Brie Larson, Zach Galifianakis





Top celebrity birthdays October 1, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Brie Larson, Zach Galifianakis and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on October 1, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Actress Julie Andrews holds her Lifetime Achievement Golden Lion at the 76th Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Monday September 2, 2019 (Photo by Arthur Mola / Invision / AP)Arthur Mola / Invision / AP Actress Julie Andrews turns 86 Fun fact: Provides the voice of Grus’ mother in the Ugly and Mean Me franchise Esai Morales, left, and Kristin Chenoweth arrive at the Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actor Esai Morales turns 59 Fun fact: co-founded the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts. Rebecca Dinerstein, second from right, screenwriter of “The Sunlit Night” poses with cast, left to right, Alex Sharp, Zach Galifianakis and Jenny Slate at the premiere of the film during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday January 26, 2019, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actor Zach Galifianakis turns 52 Fun fact: The first TV show appearance was an episode of Boston Common in 1996 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Sarah Drew attends “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime First Holiday Party of the Year at STK Los Angeles on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Lifetime)Getty Images for Life Actress Sarah Drew turns 41 Fun fact: reprized his role as Grays Anatomy for an episode last season Jamie Foxx, left to right, Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan present a music video for “Just Mercy” during the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actress Brie Larson turns 32 Fun fact: won an Oscar and an Emmy Award More celebrities with birthdays today Actor Stella Stevens is 83 years old. Sly and the Family Stone saxophonist Jerry Martini is 78 years old. Jazz bassist Dave Holland is 75 years old. Actor Yvette Freeman (ER) is 71 years old. Actor Randy Quaid is 71 years old. Singer Howard Hewett is 66 years old. The Jayhawks drummer Tim OReagan is 63 years old. Singer Youssou NDour is 62 years old. Actor Christopher Titus (Titus) is 57 years old. Model actress Cindy Margolis is 56 years old. Better Than Ezra singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin is 53 years old. Actress Sherri Saum (The Fosters) is 47 years old. Actress Katie Aselton (Legion, The League) is 43 years old. Actress Carly Hughes (American Housewife) is 39 years old. Comedian Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) is 37 years old. Actor Jurnee Smollett (Underground, Wanda at Large) is 35 years old. Singer Jade Bird is 24. Actor Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things) is 15. Actor Jack Stanton (The Mick) is 13 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on October 1 William E. Boeing, founder of Boeing Bonnie Parker, outlaw Walter Matthau, actor Jimmy Carter, 39th US President (97) Tom Bosley, actor George Peppard, actor Richard Harris, actor MLB Hall of Fame Member Rod Carew (76) Mark McGwire, Former MLB Star (58) with the Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com Fun Facts About Past Celebrities (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth Mac Farlane Marc Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alain Alda Betty Blanche Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert An Overview Of Lists Of Fun Facts Related To Movies And TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory : Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities who were guest stars on The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscars hosts since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love More fun facts about the movie: Dirty dance | to shout | Romeo + Juliet | The Grand Lebowski | I know what you did last summer | The phantom menace Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? Follow me on Facebook for the latest news by clicking the Like button below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/entertainment/2021/10/todays-famous-birthdays-list-for-october-1-2021-includes-celebrities-brie-larson-zach-galifianakis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos