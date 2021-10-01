The Movie Guru: “The Addams Family 2” fun for the whole family on Halloween





The Addams Family 2 is rated PG for their gruesome and crass humor, violence, and language.

MGM / Courtesy photo If you liked “Hotel Transylvania” then you will like “The Addams Family 2”. The film, which hits theaters and on-demand this Friday, is part of the same surprisingly specific genre as the “Hotel Transylvania” films. A wacky and welcoming Halloween family is trying to have a normal human experience that doesn’t quite work out right. They freak some people out, make unexpected friends, and celebrate how much they love each other while learning valuable life lessons. While some critics have argued that the Addams animated films are copies of the “Hotel Transylvania” films, it could be argued that the Addams Live Properties actually invented the genre. The animated films pick up some of the craziness of “Hotel Transylvania”, although the art style owes at least part of its credit to the original Addams cartoons. They’re also slightly less morbid than the ’90s movies, but that was also true of the original TV series. The differences, however, are relatively minor. The overall experience is similar enough that if you like one entry in the genre, you’ll probably like most of the others. “The Addams Family” has the advantage of not including Adam Sandler, which gives it a slight edge over most “Hotel Transylvania” movies. Still, the vibe of pleasant Halloween-tinged absurdities is very similar. This one is road-trip flavored, with Addams-style highlights like Death Valley. Surprisingly, “The Addams Family 2” turns out to be a better movie than the original. It’s a bit more focused, the storylines linked more effectively, and with the proper emphasis. He’s also less dependent on less interesting outside characters, with the villain only having screen time in relation to the main characters. He’s still here and still causing trouble, but the movie knows we’re here for the Addams. It’s important to note that the villain also relies more on classic Halloween-style tropes than parody. Parody always has a mean side, even if it is deserved, and depends heavily on the context and the point of view of the director. A mad scientist, on the other hand, is full of fun potential. The whole movie is also less dependent on the dichotomy between weird and normal and tries to force one into the other. The Addams go through events like science fairs and beauty pageants without a trace of self-awareness, accidentally wreaking havoc along the way just because of who they are. It makes the movie more fun, and while there are times the movie gets bogged down in some sort of message, the movie mostly unfolds. Is this a great movie? No. But these are a wacky little vacation for Halloween fans, and sometimes that’s all you need. Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or message her at [email protected] .

