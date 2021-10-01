Taapsee Pannu is a happy girl in her new home, her living room is a pure delight | Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu bought a new house earlier this year. The new residence is larger than its old property and has a traditional and traditional feel. Now actor Samantha Akkineni has shared a photo of Taapsee and has coincidentally shown a glimpse of her place called Pannu Pind.

As Taapsee dresses up in a Samantha-branded dress, Samantha thanked her for the same on Instagram. She shared a photo of actor Thappad posing barefoot in a golden silk gown at his new home. While the house boasts of a vibrant combination of modern and traditional elements, the cheerful nook has an energetic feel with several posters and toys defining the space. As he mainly talks about Taapsee’s love for travel, a toy bus is placed at the corner of a bright yellow side table.

+

Another wall is also seen from a distance with several random quotes and posters adorning it.

Earlier, she had shared a more detailed photo of the corner. Decorative items included an orange vase and a trophy placed on the table. The yellow cabinet adds color to the crisp white wall. A “Globetrotter” sign and a world map are also hung on the same wall.

+

Taapsee is now looking forward to his next release, Rashmi Rocket. She just released a garba number titled Ghani Cool Chori from the movie. She plays an athlete in the movie.

Also read: When Kriti Sanon Confidently Expressed Unease About Wearing a Two-Piece

Taapsee is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood with more than half a dozen projects in his prize pool. She has another sports drama, Shabaash Mithu in production. This is a biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj. His other projects include Dobaaraa, Looop Lapeta and Blurr.