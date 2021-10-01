Todd Boehly named Acting CEO of Hollywood Foreign Press Association





Investor and philanthropist Todd Boehly has been named interim CEO of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He will lead the organization as it strives to increase the diversity of its membership and institute a series of measures to reform its controversial practices. Boehly already has ties to the HFPA and a unique insight into the organization through his ownership of the holding company Eldridge, which owns MRC and Dick Clark Prods., Producer of the popular Golden Globes Awards in Hollywood. He is also president of the MRC. The HFPA has been embroiled in controversy since the publication of a Los Angeles Times report earlier this year exposing the group’s ethical lapses and lack of black journalists among its 87 members, which prompted broadcaster NBC to cancel the show. 2022 Globes ceremony. In recent months, the HFPA has made major changes to its structure and statutes. The group announced on Friday that it was adding 21 new members, the most additions in its history. Forty-eight percent of new members are women, 29% are black, 24% are Asian, 29% are Latino, and 19% are from the Middle East or North Africa. In his interim role at HFPA, Boehly will continue to oversee reforms while helping to identify and recruit candidates for a permanent CEO. Boehly expects to hold his temporary position for up to six months. Eldridge de Boehly bought Dick Clark Prods. when the HFPA was in the middle of a lawsuit with the production company over its right to oversee the Globes broadcast, a lawsuit that ultimately ended in a settlement. This experience and his work to resolve the dispute has earned Boehly the respect of many members of the HFPA. “Todd Boehly is already a partner of the HFPA who has always supported reforms and encouraged change from the start. As a results-oriented and proven businessman, his guidance as Interim CEO will be instrumental in achieving meaningful change and greater diversity and inclusion, ”said the President of the HFPA, Helen Hoehne, in a statement. “As a deeply rooted entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist in the Los Angeles community, he will make an ideal partner and leader for the HFPA as we complete our search for a permanent CEO.” Boehly also owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Sparks. MRC and Variety parent company Penske Media Company operates a publishing joint venture and strategic content partnership.

