As Austin Businesses Seek A Boosted ACL Weekend, They Are Also Going Through A Critical Shortage
AUSTIN (KXAN) Like many other local business owners, Amanda Wadsworth can’t wait to be at ACL Festival again.
“It’s like this iconic festival in Austin, and being an original brand of Austin, we love to be a part of ACL,” she says.
They have a new menu for the festival, a lime pie gel, a chicken pie and a spinach and ricotta pie, as well as sweet pies. But Wadsworth says preparation for the planned event has been tricky this year.
“We have staff in the front and back at ACL, and it was more difficult for us to bring in our kitchen team to have our kitchen team at ACL,” says Wadsworth. “And so, we had to form a reception team to support the kitchen at ACL. “
Wadsworth says she’s running out of around six bakers, so she’s downsized her menu.
“We used to offer, you know, 14 or 15 sweet flavors a day and about five to six savory flavors, and we had to cut that down a bit so that our kitchen production could be more streamlined,” a- she declared. said.
It’s a challenge that many members of its industry face: the Texas Restaurant Association calls it a “critical” problem. In new data released this week, they say 72% of restaurants in the state say they don’t have enough employees to meet current customer demand.
Tiny Pies offers a thousand dollar bonus to people who stay on staff until the end of the year, as well as health insurance and other benefits.
“We have a food program where we will order all of our basics, our groceries, for all of the team members through our supplier and then give it to them at cost, so it’s like saving it. on groceries, ”says Wadsworth. .
Still, she says they usually see a big boost in business after events like this, and ACL is also positioned right before the holidays.
“We hope we would like to add new customers to our fan base and ship some holiday pies,” Wadsworth said.
She says her business actually grew during the pandemic.
Others, like Faraz Vohra, say they have barely succeeded.
“Our only goal was to stay afloat and hopefully be able to see this day,” says Vohra, partner of Shawarma Point. “I am very sorry for a lot of people I know in this industry who were unable to survive COVID.”
The Downtown Austin Alliance says the ACL Festival will be a lifeline for many businesses.
“The income generated during these festival weekends and event weekends will generally help run a business throughout the year,” spokeswoman Michele Van Hyfte said.
This applies to hotels, bars, restaurants and downtown concert halls beyond the festival gates, she says.
“Festival weekends like ACLs generate a sort of income advantage for most of the different types of downtown industries,” she says.
