Entertainment
Stocks rebound but still end worst week since winter – Daily Freeman
By STAN CHOE
Wall Street rebounded on Friday, driven by companies that would benefit the most from a healthier economy, but not enough to keep the stock market from its worst week since the winter.
The S&P 500 rose 49.50, or 1.1%, to 4,357.04 after another choppy trading day. It fluctuated between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 1.6% during the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 482.54 points, or 1.4%, to 34,326.46, and the Nasdaq composite gained 118.12 points, or 0.8%, to 14,566.70.
Merck helped pace the market and jumped 8.4% after saying its pill to treat COVID-19 halved hospitalizations and deaths. The prospects of an additional tool to tame the pandemic have helped increase the shares of airlines, hotels and businesses affected by restrictions on travel and other activities.
United Airlines climbed 7.9%, casino owner Caesars Entertainment climbed 6.4% and Live Nation Entertainment jumped 8.3%.
Power producers, finance companies and other businesses whose profits are often closely tied to the strength of the economy have also helped lead the way.
Widespread market gains were not enough to make up for the dismal final days. The S&P 500 fell again to a weekly loss of 2.2%, its worst since February. A rapid rise in interest rates earlier this week rocked the market and forced a revaluation over whether stocks had gotten too expensive, especially the more popular ones.
On Friday, the 10-year Treasury yield fell back to 1.46% from 1.52% Thursday night. That’s still well above its 1.32% boom from a week and a half ago.
September was also the worst month for the S&P 500 since March 2020, when markets plunged as COVID-19 closures took hold. Among the concerns that have weighed on the market: The Federal Reserve is about to let go of the accelerator on its support for markets, economic data has recently been mixed following a resumption in COVID-19 infections, rates of Corporate taxes could rise and political unrest continues in Washington.
There is also high inflation which continues to envelop the world. Oil prices are up about 2% this week, approaching a seven-year high, while natural gas prices are up about 7%.
The Federal Reserve has said it expects high inflation to be only transitory and result from the economy returning to life after its earlier shutdown. But if that’s wrong, the Fed may have to raise interest rates earlier or more aggressively than it telegraphed to the markets.
Friday’s economic reports were mixed. The country’s manufacturing sector grew faster than expected last month, but an August reading for the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation was a bit higher than expected. They follow a disappointing report on Thursday showing more people than expected claiming unemployment benefits.
Data like this means that “you hear the word ‘stagflation’ pop up every now and then, which would be the worst outcome,” said Rich Weiss, chief investment officer for multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments.
Stagflation is when economic growth stalls but inflation remains high. Weiss doesn’t expect that to happen, until the pandemic causes more global shutdowns, but he also doesn’t position his investments as though he’s bullish about big future gains for stocks.
“We are not swinging on the pitch right now,” he said. “We are neutral.”
Weiss said the market is likely to fall by about a third before calling stocks at an attractive value based on the current interest rate situation, all other things being equal.
Asian stock markets fell earlier today, despite Japan lifting the pandemic state of emergency and a survey of major Japanese manufacturers showing sentiment at an almost three-year record high.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 2.3% and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.6%.
European stock indices also fell.
___
AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyfreeman.com/2021/10/01/wall-street-climbs-but-still-headed-for-worst-week-in-months/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]